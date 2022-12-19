World Cup 2022: All The Records Lionel Messi Broke In His Final WC Match For Argentina

Argentina on Sunday scripted history as it won the FIFA World Cup title for the third time in its history. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the game ended in a 3-3 draw. Lionel Messi scored two goals in the final, including a penalty in the 23rd minute to help Argentina enter the record books. In the process, Messi also broke several records, a list of which is mentioned below. Check out the record Messi broke in FIFA World Cup 2022.
List of records broken by Lionel Messi
- Messi has now become the first player to have scored in 14 different World Cup games.
- Messi has also become the first player to score in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final of a single World Cup.
- Messi has become the first player with 20 direct goal contributions in World Cups since records began in 1966.
- Messi now has the most appearances (26) in FIFA World Cup history. He left behind Germany's Lothar Matthaus to make the record his own.
- Messi has surpassed Italian footballer Paolo Maldini to register the most minutes in FIFA World Cup history.
- Messi also became the first player to win two Golden Balls in FIFA World Cup history.
