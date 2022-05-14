World Cup 2022: FIFA Issues Stern Warning To Qatar Hotels Over LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Hotels or other service providers who discriminate against people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will have their contracts revoked, FIFA informed Saturday. FIFA will properly evaluate any allegations of discrimination against same-sex couples and adopt appropriate measures when deemed necessary, the world's football governing body said in a statement. This comes after a media survey revealed that several Qatari hotels on FIFA's list of recommended accommodations are preparing to deny LGBTQ+ people access.

According to reports, journalists from Denmark, Sweden and Norway pretended to be gay couples and called numerous hotels in Qatar to book rooms for their honeymoon. At least three of FIFA's 69 approved hotels declined to reserve rooms for the journalists posing as same-sex couples. Meanwhile, 20 other hotels on the same list agreed to let the journalists stay on the condition that they would not reveal their sexual orientation during their time in Qatar. 33 hotels, on the other hand, said that they had no problem with same-sex couples staying on their premises.

FIFA on discrimination against LGBTQ+ people

It is pertinent to mention here that one of the main reasons behind hotels refusing to provide rooms for gay couples is that homosexuality is prohibited in the State of Qatar. FIFA, on the other hand, has acknowledged the report and stated that it will speak with all service providers associated with the 2022 Qatar World Cup again to inform them of the tight rules that must be followed while greeting visitors to the tournament. FIFA has also stated that throughout the World Cup, it will undertake regular inspections to ensure that service providers are obeying the guidelines.

"Hotels, as well as any other service provider associated with the FIFA World Cup, who fail to comply with the high standards set by the organisers will have their contracts terminated. On top of that, the said requirements will continue to be reinforced in awareness-raising sessions and subsequently monitored and evaluated through audits and inspections of hotels linked to the Fifa World Cup," FIFA said in a statement to The Telegraph.

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup is slated to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. A total of 32 countries will lock horns against each other for the ultimate trophy in the footballing world. The competition will commence with a clash between host Qatar and Ecuador, followed by another game between Senegal and Netherlands.

Image: AP