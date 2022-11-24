World Cup Day 4 In Memes: Japan Dismantles Germany, Spain Dazzles In 7-0 Demolition

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 featured another major upset following an eventful Day 3 in Qatar that saw the World No. 3 ranked team Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia by 1-2. While 2010 World Cup champions Germany kicked off their 2022 campaign against Japan, the Asian side scripted another upset in the football world by earning a 2-1 win over the German team. The day kicked off with Morocco returning with a goalless draw against Croatia, and Spain dominating Costa Rica to complete a 7-0 victory.

Meanwhile, the Day 4 results sparked off a meme fest on social media, as football fans shed their thoughts about the nail-biting thrillers in a creative yet hilarious manner. Fans linked Japan, the No. 24-ranked team in the FIFA rankings, with Anime characters that defeated the World No. 11 Germany. Others had hilarious takes on Spain's 7-0 trouncing of Costa Rica. Here’s a look at the best memes from Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Japan starting XI for the game against Germany pic.twitter.com/20Qfd9OEU6 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

Group E of World Cup pic.twitter.com/hCfTRU266V — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

Japan winning against Germany thanks to Bluelock project✌💙 pic.twitter.com/Iv59o2XXdY — BLUE LOCK⚽Perfect shots (@BlueLockpic) November 23, 2022

This Japan team against Germany pic.twitter.com/3Nxefjsl9l — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

Japan’s manager team talk at half time pic.twitter.com/d3WWMtGJyo — Mod (@CFCMod_) November 23, 2022

Saudi Arabia 🤝 Japan pic.twitter.com/yZmn6YFIIV — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

Asian countries in this World Cup 💪 pic.twitter.com/5WWCs2RdS4 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

When you play FIFA against your little brother pic.twitter.com/S6d01NC7hm — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

Day 4 at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: As it happened

The first match of the day was played between Morocco and 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium. No goals were scored by either team in the match, as both managed just two shots on target each. Croatia’s Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric did not look impactful in the first half, whereas Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi were in contention for strikes in the second half.

Going ahead in the day, the second game was headlined by the Germany vs Japan duel. The match will be most remembered for Japan making brilliant use of their substitutes. German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoresheet of the match by scoring a penalty goal in the 33rd minute of the game. Ritsu Doan scored the first goal for Japan in the 75th minute, before Takuma Asano scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

In the final match of the day, Spain picked up a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. Dani Olmo scored the first goal for Spain in the 11th minute, before Marco Asensio scored in the 21st minute. Ferran Torres hit a penalty goal in the 31st minute, before finding the net again in the 54th minute. Gavi became the youngest goal scorer in World Cup history after Pele in 1958 by scoring in the 74th minute. Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata scored the final two goals for Spain.