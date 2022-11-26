World Cup Day 6 In Memes: 'Football Vs Soccer' Takes Over Internet As England Draw Vs USA

The Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar concluded with USA returning with a 0-0 draw against Group B rivals England. With the draw, USA maintained their unbeaten run over England at the marquee event, as they won by 1-0 in their first clash in 1950, and played out a 1-1 draw in 2010. Earlier in the day, Iran defeated Wales by 2-0 to open their points tally in the tournament, while Senegal earned a stellar 3-1 win over Qatar, to eliminate the hosts from the knockouts race.

Qatar’s elimination from the race for the Round of 16 was confirmed after Netherlands and Ecuador played out a 1-1 draw in Group A. Following the conclusion of live action on Day 6, Netherlands and Ecuador sit at the top of their group with four points each. At the same time, England leads the Group B standings with four points in credit and is followed by Iran, USA, and Wales, respectively.

Social media set ablaze with ‘Football vs Soccer’ memes

It is pertinent to mention that the England vs USA match was the most significant talking point for football fans on social media on Day 6. Fans flooded Twitter with memes talking about the “Football vs Soccer” debate. The sport is known as soccer in USA, while it is primarily called Football in European nations and most countries around the world.

It should be noted that England is the no. 5 ranked team in the FIFA rankings and was seen as the favorite to win the game. However, the no. 16th team in the rankings, USA displayed incredible effort to held England to a goalless draw. Having said that, here’s a look at the best memes from Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Football vs Soccer tonight🤭⚽ pic.twitter.com/3bAJCcbXyQ — Troll Football (@Troll_Fotballl) November 25, 2022

USA fans are chanting "it's called soccer" to the England supporters in stadium and watching at home chanting FOOTBALL!

Oh well I go with Football!!#ENGUSA #USMNT #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/20E0mm6Qpp — Armaan Khan (@iArmaanKhann) November 25, 2022

Opening up twitter after USA vs England #USAvENG pic.twitter.com/OZBCcsUx8N — Tony (@tonybewilin) November 25, 2022

All that hype for England vs USA for it to end 0-0 pic.twitter.com/gh4fPy8YBQ — Luke 🇺🇾 (@lc_1888) November 25, 2022

England vs USA got me like pic.twitter.com/aoOIaH6a0Q — Mo (@FourFourMo) November 25, 2022

USA tied with England, which means we won. pic.twitter.com/B7V0f28lH2 — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) November 26, 2022

“Can’t wait for the England vs USA game, it’s going to be CRAZY” pic.twitter.com/tud3wfGAN9 — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) November 25, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Following the 0-0 draw between England and USA, each country will take one half of James Corden to keep.

#ENGUSA pic.twitter.com/l8utCn68oY — 👑 (@oseitheballer) November 25, 2022

Twitter when England play USA on Friday. pic.twitter.com/K9877P43hX — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 22, 2022

What’s next for Group B members at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar?

While the draw took England to the top spot in the Group B standings, they now need a win or draw against Wales to advance into the next round. Iran is now placed in the second spot, while USA in fourth with two points and Wales is down in 4th with a point. With one game remaining for the Group B members in the group stage, it will be interesting to see which two teams advance in to the FIFA World Cup knockouts.

Remaining Group B fixtures at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar