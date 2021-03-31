World Cup European Qualifiers Results: Portugal Beat Luxembourg, Belgium Hammer Belarus

After a last-minute setback against Serbia in the World Cup Qualifiers, European champions Portugal went on to bag their second win against Luxembourg, to make their way atop the Group A standings. Elsewhere, the Belgium national football team put out an exceptional display against Belarus, netting eight goals without conceding any to bag their second win in three games.

World Cup European Qualifiers highlights: Portugal overcome Luxembourg challenge

Luxembourg bagged the lead in the 30th minute when Gerson Rodrigues scored from a diving header. However, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota equalised in the injury time of the first half, scoring from a close range. Similarly, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo put the European champions in the front within five minutes of the second half, making it to the World Cup European Qualifiers highlights.

Fernando Santos' substitution tactics worked their magic when Joao Palhinha went on to seal the victory for Portugal with the third goal of the night. This was Portugal's second win in the competition. With the victory, Santos' men now occupy the top spot in the Group A World Cup European Qualifiers table with seven points to their credit. Meanwhile, Luxembourg sit third in the standings with a victory and a loss each after two games.

World Cup European Qualifiers results: Belgium hammer Belarus

In other international fixtures results, the Belgium national football team produced arguably their most promising performance of the international break against Belarus. Roberto Martinez's men scored eight goals past Belarus without conceding any to put out a message of intent ahead of the top football competition.

Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring for the Belgian Red Devils in the 14th minute, his ninth strike in the last seven international games. Besides, Hans Vanaken and Leandro Trossard bagged a brace each, while Jeremy Doku, Dennis Praet and Christian Benteke scored a goal each to bag three points from the clash.

Notably, three players scored their debut goals with the national team against Belarus. With the victory, Belgium lead the Group E World Cup European Qualifiers table with two victories and a draw to their credit. Meanwhile, Belarus languish at the fourth spot with a victory and a defeat after two games.

World Cup European Qualifiers results

Turkey 3-3 Latvia

Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal

Slovakia 2-1 Russia

Belgium 8-0 Belarus

Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands

Wales 1-0 Czech Republic

Montenegro 0-1 Norway

Croatia 3-0 Malta

Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia

Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are being broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The World Cup European Qualifiers live stream will be on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium Red Devils Twitter