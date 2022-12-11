World Cup Quarterfinals In Memes: Ronaldo's Heat Map After World Cup Exit, England Trolled

The quarterfinal stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end on Sunday, leaving only four teams to compete for football's highest honour. The teams that made it through a gruelling three weeks of football to advance to the semifinal stage, which will start on December 14, are Croatia, Argentina, Morocco, and France. Morocco's victory over Portugal on Day 20 resulted in yet another significant upset, denying Portugal a place in the semifinals.

Youssef En-Nesyri's header in the first half gave Morocco a rousing entry into the final four. Yahia Attiyat Allah's left-side cross in the 42nd minute was the source of En-Nesyri's goal. The Sevilla striker sprang wonderfully to beat Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa as he tapped the ball into an open net to help his team take a 1-0 lead just before halftime. Morocco managed to maintain the lead over Portugal for the rest of the game, which eventually saw them become the first African side to qualify for the semis of the World Cup.

In the last match of the quarterfinal stage, France beat England 2-1 to qualify for their second consecutive semifinal of the World Cup. Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring for the 2018 champions as he netted a goal in the 17th minute to help his team take a crucial lead at the start of the game. England captain Harry Kane equalised in the 54th minute via penalty to make it 1-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute to help France regain the lead and keep them on course to win back-to-back World Cups.

Memes going viral

Here are some of the funniest memes that have been trending on social media at the end of Day 20 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which included the last match of the quarterfinal round.

This is the best meme of the World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/tVJCys6slf — Ahmed Raza (@AhmadRaza_1982) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's heat map at the world cup pic.twitter.com/0KxpvYucQC — Sports Memes (@BigSportMemes) December 10, 2022

France after beating England in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/1rZjmDGQ4j — The Football Crew (@ftblcrew_memes) December 10, 2022

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup