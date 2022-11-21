World Cup Reporter Tells Qatar Police She Was Robbed On-air; The Reply Leaves Her Baffled

An Argentine reporter was purportedly left bemused by the Qatari police's response after she complained to them of being robbed while reporting on live television. Dominique Metzger, who was conducting a live broadcast in the build-up to the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, told her followers via her social media account that she had her items stolen from her handbag.

Argentine reporter left confused by Qatari police's reply

After she had reported the robbery incident to the Qatari police, Dominique Metzger said in an Instagram post that she was left stunned by the response of the police, who asked her what kind of punishment they would want to give to the thief.

"I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?," said Metzger (as quoted by The Mirror) while explaining the response of the Qatari police.

While elaborating on the police's reponse, Metzger added, "What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?" Speaking of the robbery, Metzger told her Instagram followers that she had her wallet stolen.

#Urgente #UltimoMomento Sucedió en Qatar. Le robaron a Dominique Metzger, cuando se encontraba cubriendo las notas por el Mundial 2022: "Experiencia catarí: me acaban de robar la billetera cuando estábamos haciendo la salida en vivo." pic.twitter.com/TFpvfzaZiX — @bairesnews (@baireznews) November 18, 2022

