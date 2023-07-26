Wrexham Management Furious At Man United Goalie After Paul Mullin Suffers Punctured Lung

Manchester United suffered the first loss of the pre-season tour as a youthful United XI returned with a 3-1 defeat against Wrexham on Tuesday night. While the loss became the talk of the town for the football world, there was another incident during the match that turned worrisome. Wrexham striker suffered a severe injury after his on-field collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

What happened to Paul Mullin? Wrexham star hospitalized with a punctured lung

The incident occurred early into the match when Nathan Bishop challenged Paul Mullin outside the box in the 11th minute of the game. On colliding, both players immediately went down, but Mullin clearly looked to be in pain. He was seen grabbing his head with his right hand and his left hip with his left hand.

[Paul Mullin down on the field after the collision | Image: AP]

After being down on the field for seven minutes, he got surrounded by medical personnel as a stretcher and a cart were sent out. However, the 24-year-old eventually got up and walked off the pitch with help and an oxygen mask. Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was furious about the injury and particularly because the United goalie was not handed a red card.

"Should have been a straight red"

As per Manchester evening news, Parkinson said, “It’s a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper, I’m disappointed with that. It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s still a dangerous challenge. So if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously, Paul Mullin is our talisman”.

"I’ve only just got the news in the second half (that he has punctured his lung). One of the physios went with him. We’ll find out later. I’m fuming about it, I’ve got to be honest with you. It was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all. I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy," the Wrexham head coach added.

As the events unfolded, it was revealed that Mullin had been hospitalized with a punctured lung. It is worth noting that Bishop also had to adhere boos from the record crowd of 34,248 at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium every time the ball went to him. Meanwhile, as per Manchester United, Mullin later put out a post and thanked the supporters for their wishes.

Bishop also put out a post on social media apologizing for his challenge to Mullin. "Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to Paul Mullin," he posted. "A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with zero malicious intent at all. Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!" Manchester United will return to action for their next friendly against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.