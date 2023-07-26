'Upset Of The Century': Twitteratti Feast Upon Manchester United As Wrexham Clinch 3-1 Win

Premier League giants Manchester United were handed a humiliating 1-3 loss at the hands of EFL League Two side Wrexham AFC. Playing at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, United decided to field a young squad with U-21 coach Travid Binnion taking charge of the team. Marc Jurado was the only goal scoer for the Red Veils as Phil Parkinson’s men marched to a thumping 3-1 win.

3 Things You Need To Know

Manchester United finished 3rd in the Premier League last season

United defeated Arsenal 5-3 on penalties in their previous game

United will face Real Madrid in their next friendly on Thursday

Twitter erupts as Manchester United suffer humiliating 1-3 loss vs Wrexham

Twitter explode with reactions to United’s loss as soon as the match concluded on Tuesday night. While memes trolling the Premier League side conquered social media, fans also took note of the fact that Wrexham played against what looked to be the Man United academy team. Here’s a look at the best reaction on Internet to United’s loss.

Wrexham fulfilled the scriptures this morning. They resisted the red devil and Manchester United flew.



1 - 3.



I laughed. — AFAM (@ManLikeDede) July 26, 2023

What a delicious meal.Wrexham feasted on Manchester united beating them pic.twitter.com/ZthJK0Ez0A — Dennis Wafula (@DennisW39712014) July 26, 2023

It was United of Manchester that played Wrexham last night and not Manchester United. Thank you. — Gbolahan (@Allys_boss) July 26, 2023

All the result will say Wrexham 3 Manchester United 1. Records will not show they were academy( unless you actually dig deeper for it). — Mark (@como2039) July 26, 2023

Manchester United lost to Wrexham?🤣 pic.twitter.com/c4fTFI1nIO — CitySide (@CitehSide) July 26, 2023

As Erik ten Hag watched from the sidelines, the young United squad failed to put up a fight against the EFL League Two team, resulting in the club’s first pre-season loss. Speaking after the match, the United head coached urged the youthful XI to learn from the loss and get used to the physical battle. The match also saw Man Utd goalkeeper Nathan Bishop colliding with Paul Mullin, and ended up injuring the Wrexham striker.

[Manchester United vs Wrexham | Image: AP]

"This is men’s football and it is really good"

“We’re disappointed with ourselves. The way we played in the first half was a little bit erratic to the structure. We had some other objective that it was not [just] the result, but with young players we have to learn from it and I’m sure they will do,” the Manchester United boss told MUTV.

Speaking on the physical battle with Wrexham, Ten Hag added, “This is what happens in top football. It definitely is [physical] in the Premier League, so our players have to get used to it. You don’t face this is in youth football; this is men’s football and it is really good that they have this experience. It’s negative but you learn from it.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United will now be up against Real Madrid in their next friendly match in the early hours of Thursday.