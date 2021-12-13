As Lionel Messi's PSG Draws Against Ronaldo's Man United; Fans Say 'Written In The Stars'

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw has gotten netizens thrilled as Lionel Messi's PSG is set to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United. The Messi vs Ronaldo battle has always gotten fans excited since their days at La Liga for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

As soon as the UCL draw was revealed, several netizens took to social media to explain how they were looking forward to another Messi vs Ronaldo showdown.

Netizens excited to see Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi in the UCL knockout stage? Different year, same story. pic.twitter.com/heof0INbVn — 🦅 (@Ani7ii) December 13, 2021

Another Twitter user called the Messi vs Ronaldo battle a 'game of death' as the two European heavyweight clubs, PSG and Manchester United, is set to take on each other, with only one club having an opportunity to progress further.

Meanwhile, several other reactions to the PSG vs Manchester United draw can be seen below as a Messi vs Ronaldo battle could potentially be seen one last time.

They thought Ronaldo was going to City so they put City n PSG in same group for Ronaldo vs Messi



When it didn't happen, they had to draw United vs PSG lmao. UEFA will do anything for a Ronaldo Messi. — DEON 🇨🇦 (@UtdDeon) December 13, 2021

Ronaldo vs Messi. We’re getting the final dance. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 13, 2021

Man United face PSG in the RO16



Ronaldo vs Messi 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/mTCyETZ2BJ — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) December 13, 2021

Its not Ronaldo vs Messi. Its Ronaldo vs Mbappe , Messi , Neymar. — Albi 🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) December 13, 2021

Here We Go hahah

Messi meets Ronaldo

PSG VS United 😤 pic.twitter.com/ljyl1Yqeeo — TARZAN 🇺🇸 JEY (@mmoaNkoaa) December 13, 2021

UEFA make blunder before PSG vs Manchester United draw is revealed

Before PSG was paired against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw on Monday, a mistake was made as the Red Devils were first paired against Villarreal. Ralf Rangnick's side could not be drawn against Unai Emery's side again, as the two clubs were in the same group earlier in the competition. Soon after, Manchester City were drawn to play against Villarreal, making another Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo battle possible this season.

The last time the two legends of the sport met in a UCL clash at Old Trafford was in the 2008 semifinals. In that clash, Barcelona lost 1-0. Since then, the two stars have faced each other on six occasions in the competition, with the most recent meeting being a year ago. On that day, Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus to help the Serie A giants beat Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou.

As per the UEFA rules, the eight group winners were seeded in the draw and will have the opportunity to play the second leg at home. The first-leg encounters will be played between February 15 and 23, with the return legs to be played between March 8 and 16. While the teams in the same groups cannot be drawn against each other in the Round of 16, there are no restrictions when it comes to the quarter-finals stage.

UCL draw

1) PSG vs Manchester United

2) Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

3) Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg

4) Inter Milan vs Ajax

5) Sporting vs Juventus

6) Villarreal vs Manchester City

7) Chelsea vs Lille

8) Benfica vs Real Madrid

Image: @ChampionsLeague/@ManUtd/Twitter