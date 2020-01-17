Xavi Reveals Managing Barcelona Remains 'biggest Dream' Despite Rejecting Offer

Barcelona have parted ways with Ernesto Valverde and replaced him with former Real Betis coach Quique Setien. Ernesto Valverde signed his contract with the Spanish giants in 2017 and won two LaLiga trophies with Barcelona. However, Valverde received lots of criticism for Barcelona's poor run in the last two Champions League seasons. Barcelona dropped a lead of 3 goals in the second leg of the Champions League 2018-19 semi-finals against Liverpool. And their recent loss against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup was the final nail in the coffin for Ernesto Valverde. Well, Barcelona was considering Xavi as the perfect replacement but things did not fall in place and Quique Setien was appointed as their new boss.

LaLiga: Xavi replies on managing Barcelona

Former Barcelona skipper Xavi recently revealed that he was offered the role to manage his ex-club. But Xavi declined the offer and chose to stay with Qatar club Al Sadd. However, managing Barcelona still remains Xavi’s biggest dream and he believes he will manage the side in the future. Al Sadd recently released Xavi’s statement about managing Barcelona in which the legendary midfielder said, “Yes I received an offer from Barcelona in the presence of Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau here in Doha (Qatar). I did not accept it because it is too early to train Barcelona, but it will remain my favourite dream in the future.”. When asked about his views on Barcelona's new manager, Xavi stated, “I love the new boss Quique Setien. I love how he works and expect him to succeed with the team (Barcelona).”

Xavi's farewell at Camp Nou

(Image Courtesy: Offical Instagram of Barcelona and Xavi)