How FC Barcelona Players Reacted To Ernesto Valverde's Sacking

Barcelona parted ways with Ernesto Valverde following a series of poor performances from the Catalans. Valverde joined Barcelona in 2017 to replace Luis Enrique. The Spaniard did well in the league as he won two LaLiga titles with Barcelona. Valverde faced a lot of criticism for Barcelona's poor performance in the UEFA Champions League. Quique Setien replaced Valverde as Barcelona's boss. Let's see how the players and fans reacted to Valverde's sacking.

Barcelona players reacts to Ernesto Valverde's leaving the club

Leo Messi had a message for Valverde.

Luis Suarez too had some kind words to say.

Arthur Melo too let his thoughts known.

Barcelona legend Cales Puyol also took to Instagram to thank Ernesto Valverde for his contribution to the team.

Ansu Fati too posted something for Valverde.

Also Read | Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Heaps Praise On Super Copa Hero Thibaut Courtois

Sergi Roberto too left a nice note for Valverde.

Fans react to Ernesto Valverde leaving the club

Ernesto Valverde only lost 7 games in 95 league matches. But, he’s sacked already. Going by stats, that’s an incredible record by far. He’s only getting sacked because Messi can't hold on to 3-0 leads against Manolas and Divock Origi.



I prefer not to speak further. pic.twitter.com/C4tBUGeTJx — Idris (@Crhedrys) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona Overtake Madrid As World's Richest Club In Deloitte's 2020 Football Money League

When Barcelona Fans wake up and remember that Ernesto Valverde has been officially sacked as Barca coach,



Us: pic.twitter.com/1YA4uIg7jm — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) January 14, 2020

Also Read | John Stones To Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Rumoured To Be Interested In Manchester City Defender

Never seen Barcelona Fans this excited about a Non Messi discussion in years 😢. Gives me much Pleasure when I see y'all happy, you're the reason why I'm on this app. Big Respect To Valverde for everything. Much love my people😍



Wish U a fruitful day ahead, Mes Que Un Club💙❤ pic.twitter.com/3q1cAHcr7r — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Says He's Not 'jealous' Of Liverpool And Manchester City

Barcelona initially wanted to get former player Xavi as Ernesto Valverde's replacement. However, the Spanish midfielder denied the offer. Some reports suggest that Xavi wants to manage Barcelona from the start of a new season. Quique Setien's spell till the end of the season will be measured by Barcelona's performance in the Champions League. Quique Setien will lead Barcelona for the first time against Granada on LaLiga Matchday 20.

Image courtesy: Instagram and Twitter