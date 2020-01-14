The Debate
How FC Barcelona Players Reacted To Ernesto Valverde's Sacking

Football News

Barcelona legend Cales Puyol also took Instagram to thank Ernesto Valverde for his contribution to the team. Keep reading for more information on the same.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barcelona

Barcelona parted ways with Ernesto Valverde following a series of poor performances from the Catalans. Valverde joined Barcelona in 2017 to replace Luis Enrique. The Spaniard did well in the league as he won two LaLiga titles with Barcelona. Valverde faced a lot of criticism for Barcelona's poor performance in the UEFA Champions League. Quique Setien replaced Valverde as Barcelona's boss. Let's see how the players and fans reacted to Valverde's sacking.

Barcelona players reacts to Ernesto Valverde's leaving the club

Leo Messi had a message for Valverde.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Luis Suarez too had some kind words to say.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on

Arthur Melo too let his thoughts known. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arthur Melo (@arthurhmelo) on

Barcelona legend Cales Puyol also took to Instagram to thank Ernesto Valverde for his contribution to the team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carles Puyol (@carles5puyol) on

Ansu Fati too posted something for Valverde.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ansu Fati (@ansufati) on

Also Read | Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Heaps Praise On Super Copa Hero Thibaut Courtois

Sergi Roberto too left a nice note for Valverde.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sergi Roberto (@sergiroberto) on

Fans react to Ernesto Valverde leaving the club

Also Read | Barcelona Overtake Madrid As World's Richest Club In Deloitte's 2020 Football Money League

Also Read | John Stones To Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Rumoured To Be Interested In Manchester City Defender

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Says He's Not 'jealous' Of Liverpool And Manchester City

Barcelona initially wanted to get former player Xavi as Ernesto Valverde's replacement. However, the Spanish midfielder denied the offer. Some reports suggest that Xavi wants to manage Barcelona from the start of a new season. Quique Setien's spell till the end of the season will be measured by Barcelona's performance in the Champions League. Quique Setien will lead Barcelona for the first time against Granada on LaLiga Matchday 20. 

Image courtesy: Instagram and Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
