YEN Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Yeni Malatyaspor will welcome Fenerbahce in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig clash on Thursday. The Turkish domestic league match is set to be played on April 8 at the Yeni Malatya Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the YEN vs FEN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

Yeni Malatyaspor have been amongst one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig this season as the hosts have recorded two draws and three losses in their last five outings. Heading into the match after suffering from a 3-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in the last outing, Yeni Malatyaspor have now lost 12 games this season while drawing 11 and winning just seven games from 30 matches. With 32 points against their tally, Yeni Malatyaspor finds themselves slotted 18th on the league table and will be hoping to walk away with three points as a win against Fenerbahce will see them move out of the Relegation zone.

Fenerbahce on the other hand, have done far better than their opponents as they saw their last outing end in a narrow 1-0 win over Denizlispor. Heading into the match as the second-ranked team in the league, Fenerbahce have recorded 19 wins from 31 games this season while playing out five draws and losing seven matches so far. With 62 points against their name, the hosts trial league leader Besiktas by five points and will be hoping to narrow the gap down to two win a win on Thursday.

Goalkeeper – A. Bayaindir

Defenders – K. Hafez, M, Tisserand, I. Chebake, C. Erkin

Midfielders – O. Tufan, A. Buyuk, L. Gustavo, S. Mallan

Strikers – M. Thiam, B. Tetteh

Captain- M. Thiam

Vice-Captain- B. Tetteh

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Fenerbahce to go on and register a comfortable win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Yeni Malatyaspor 0-2 Fenerbahce

