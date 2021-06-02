YKH Vs KAW Dream11: Yokohama FC Vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Yokohama FC and Kawasaki Frontale will lock horns in the upcoming J.League match on Wednesday, June 2. The Japanese domestic league clash will be placed at the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in Yokohama with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the YKH vs KAW Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

YKH vs KAW Match Preview

Yokohama FC have been one of the worst-performing teams in the J.League season as the hosts start this game following a string of poor results. With just one win in their last five outings, the hosts have recording three losses and one draw with their last match ending in a 2-0 loss to Gamba Osaka. Currently slotted last on the J.League table, Yokohama FC have registered only one win from 17 games while playing out four draws and suffering from13 losses in the campaign, With just 7 points against their name, the hosts trail 19th-ranked Oita Trinita by four points and will look to bridge the gap on Wednesday. However, they take on the leader leagues and will find it very difficult to pocket any points against Kawasaki Frontale.

Kawasaki Frontale on the other hand are polar opposites to their opponents with the visitors finding themselves on the top of the table. They have played 20 games this season and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, having registered 16 wins while playing out four draws. With 52 points against their name, the visitors have a massive 15-point lead over second-ranked Nagoya Grampus and will be aiming to extend it with a win on Wednesday.

YKH vs KAW Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Damiao or K. Ogawa

Vice-Captain - Kieber or A. Tanaka

YKH vs KAW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J. Sung-Ryong

Defenders – M. Tashiro, JC. Miranda, Y. Takagi, M. Yamane

Midfielders – Y. Matsuo, K. Mitoma, K. Ogawa, A. Tanaka

Strikers – Kieber, L. Damiao

YKH vs KAW Dream11 Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale start the match as favourites and are expected to register a routine victory over Yokohama FC on Wednesday.

Prediction - Yokohama FC 3-0 Kawasaki Frontale

Note: The above YKH vs KAW Dream11 prediction, YKH vs KAW Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The YKH vs KAW Dream11 Team and YKH vs KAW Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result