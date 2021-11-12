Yuvraj Singh And Jesse Lingard Do The 'JLingz' Celebration In The Latest Pic; See

Former Indian cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh, who is a huge Manchester United fan, uploaded an image on social media of him with United midfielder, Jesse Lingard. Yuvraj and Lingard were seen smiling while doing Lingard's trademark celebration the 'JLingz' which he does every time he scores a goal.

Earlier this year, Yuvraj had posted a message in support of Lingard when he scored a screamer against West Ham, and just a few days before that he had made a mistake which led to United's loss against Young Boys in the Champions League, and Yuvi wrote that sport teaches people how to bounce back and how Lingard went from zero to hero in just one moment.

"What an unbelievable game! It’s amazing how sport teaches us how to bounce back. Jesse Lingard a few nights ago was a villain and today he’s a hero against his previous team, and then David De Gea saves the day.", he wrote.

Yuvraj Singh, the Manchester United fanboy

Back in June 2020, Yuvraj Singh interacted with United forward Marcus Rashford in a Facebook live session where they had fun and friendly discussions about the Red Devils. Yuvi explained that he had been following Manchester United for more than 20 years and also said there were a lot of similarities between Rashford and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I buy a new T-shirt every year when the logo changes. I have been following the club for the last 21-22 years. Marcus reminds me of Ronaldo. When I see his pace, running with the ball. I think if someone really has the calibre to reach there in the future. I used to be a fan of Ryan Giggs because of his left foot, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ronaldo. I see that the current trio of Martial, Greenwood, and Rashford have similar qualities to those guys", said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj also recalled the time he went to London to watch a match between Arsenal and United, which the Red Devils ended up winning 2-1 on the night. Yuvi said that after the match he had to hide his and his friend's Manchester United scarf because there were a lot of 'angry Arsenal fans' around.

Image: @yuvisofficial/Instagram