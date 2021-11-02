'Legend Coming Back': Twitter Rejoices As Yuvraj Singh Hints At Comeback

One of the greatest all-rounders of Indian cricket Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday stated on his social media that he will be taking the field again in February, thereby hinting that he might come out of his retirement to play for the 'Men in Blue'. In June 2019, Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 39-year-old cricketer shared a video of his innings against England and wrote that on public's high demand he will be taking the field again till February.

The hint of making a comeback came at a time when fans are not happy with Team India after their back-to-back defeat at the T20 World Cup 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that Team India is all set to go through a change after T20 World Cup as Virat Kohli has already announced that he will not captain the 'Men in Blue' in T20 format and also Team India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri's tenure of Head Coach will be finished after the ICC's marquee tournament.

As soon as Yuvraj Singh shared a major hint to make his comeback, fans on social media welcome the move and lauded the cricketer for coming out of his retirement.

Fans laud Yuvraj Singh's decision to come out of retirement

Wait, whattttt!

Am I Reading this right?

Will the G.O.A.T be back? 😭💙#YuvrajSingh The Best MiddleOrder Batsman For #TeamIndia till Date!

This is literally The BEST news I've heard in this year! 😭💙@YUVSTRONG12#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/KK5BtyuETU — Madhuparna 🌻 (@Madhuparna_22) November 2, 2021

If not the best one of the best ODI INNINGS that too in knockouts against the beast Australian team.

We are missing players like him in Indian Cricket.@YUVSTRONG12 | #YuvrajSingh | #India pic.twitter.com/v04W3HwgQF — THAKUR ( FAN OF SACHIN TENDULKAR) (@loyalSachfan) October 27, 2021

His post was he will be on field from Feb. I wonder which role it will be..!

Can you guess guys..?#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/6LICUe0RRU — Yuvraj Singh Fans (@Yuvifansclub) November 2, 2021

Can't Wait To See You Back Legend (Yuvraj Sir 💙)........ — Nivesh pole (@NiveshPole) November 2, 2021

Yuvraj Singh's illustrious career

Considered one of the greatest players in limited over formats he was known for his explosive and elegant style of batting with some slow left-arm orthodox bowling. In the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, he played a vital role in India's road to becoming champions. He became the fourth player overall and the first in Twenty-20 cricket to score six sixes when he hit them against England in the 2007 tournament and also scored the fastest half-century in T20Is by doing so in just 12 balls.

He also scored 70 off 30 balls against Australia in the semi-finals to propel them to victory and into the final. However, his most notable performance came at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup where he won the man of the series as he helped India to become world champions. He managed to score 362 runs and also took 15 wickets in the nine matches he played that showcased his all-around superiority that won India the tournament.

