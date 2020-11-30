Yuvraj Singh Has Witty Message For Edinson Cavani After Striker Leads Man Utd Comeback

Manchester United mounted an impressive comeback as they overturned the 2-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2. The memorable win took the Red Devils to the 8th place in the Premier League standings, with 16 points from nine games. With new signing Edinson Cavani at the double, many fans praised the Uruguayan’s game-changing performance, with a certain Yuvraj Singh tweeting a special message for the striker as well.

Southampton vs Man Utd highlights: How it happened

Despite Manchester United starting the game positively, it was Southampton who raced into a 2-0 lead within the first 33 minutes. Jan Bednarek headed a Ward-Prowse corner into the back of the net, with the Englishman then scoring an exquisite free-kick 10 minutes later. With David de Gea limping off with an injury at half-time, it looked like Man United were headed for a defeat.

However, the arrival of Edinson Cavani sparked life into Man United’s attack, with the Uruguayan linking well with his teammates. The Red Devils pulled one back at the hour mark, with Cavani setting up Bruno Fernandes. It was the 33-year-old who then levelled the scores with a great header, before winning it later with another header in stoppage time. You can check out the Southampton vs Man Utd highlights here.

Yuvraj Singh’s special praise after Cavani goals

After Edinson Cavani’s man of the match performance, many fans hailed the Uruguayan striker’s impact. Fans appealed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play the striker from the start, while others praised the striker’s fitness. Indian cricketer and Manchester United fan Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to share his reaction to Cavani’s performance as well.

The all-rounder called the striker “pure class” as he cheekily suggested that the striker should come in the first half of the game. While concluding, Yuvraj Singh praised the character shown by the team under pressure.

Cavani cavani cavani ! Agali baar first half main aani 😂 ! What a win . Great character shown by the team under pressure !! Go @ManUtd 👊🏽👊🏽 @ECavaniOfficial pure class !!!🙌🏻 #SOUMUN — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 29, 2020

Cavani stats: How many Cavani goals have been scored for Man United?

With Cavani’s great performance off the bench, the striker became the second-oldest player aster Kevin Phillips to have scored more than once as a substitute. The 33-year-old set up several other Premier League substitute records for Manchester United as well. With his two goals and an assist against Southampton, the Cavani Premier League stats were boosted too. The striker now has made a total of eight appearances for Manchester United, scoring three goals and setting up one.

3 - Edinson Cavani is only the second player to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a Premier League game after coming on as a substitute for Man Utd (2 goals, 1 assist), after current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four against Nottingham Forest in February 1999. Super. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2020

