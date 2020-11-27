Van De Beek To Juventus? Man United's Summer Signing Linked With Shock Move To Serie A

New signing Donny van de Beek hasn’t had the best of starts to his Manchester United career. The 23-year-old arrived amidst much fanfare but has found game time hard to come by. The Dutchman has made just five starts for Man United, with the midfielder only seeing 86 minutes of action in the Premier League. Donny van de Beek’s slow start to life at Old Trafford has seen him linked with a shock move to Serie A according to Juventus transfer news this week.

Man United transfer news: Van de Beek transfer on the cards in January?

With next year’s Euros on the minds of players, playing time has become crucial for players over the next few months. Many players are looking to play more minutes as they aim to be part of the national squads for next year’s competition. Now, CalcioMercato claims that the young Dutchman could be on his way out of Old Trafford. The Italian publication covering Juventus transfer news suggested that Andrea Pirlo is interested in bringing the 23-year-old to Turin.

However, the report also revealed that Juve understand that a January move for Van de Beek will be unlikely. Despite that, Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici is keen to negotiate a loan move for Donny van de Beek, which could see the Dutchman reunited with former Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt.

The potential Donny van de Beek transfer will also see Juventus include a £30 million option to buy the midfielder at the end of the deal next summer. The news outlet also expounded that the Bianconeri would be open to a swap deal, given the good relations between the two clubs.

Van de Beek transfer unlikely after midfielder’s recent performance

Although the midfielder has struggled for minutes this season, it seems unlikely that the Dutchman will move to Juventus so soon. Donny van de Beek’s performance against Istanbul Basaksehir was praised from all quarters, with the hope that the youngster will get to start more games in the future. The midfielder was seen playing in a deeper midfield role in Europe, with Donny van de Beek showing his quality by performing both attacking and defensive duties effectively.

The midfielder’s mercurial performance was praised by many Man United legends, with Owen Hargreaves suggesting that the 23-year-old played himself into the starting line-up with the impressive performance. The same was said by Rio Ferdinand, who praised Van de Beek’s one-touch passing and simple play. After the game, Donny van de Beek himself was seen talking to the press about his new role, as the midfielder admitted that he can play in a number of positions for the side.

