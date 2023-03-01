Yuvraj Singh Reacts To UK Journalist's 'embarrassing' Post On Man United's Carabao Cup Win

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh had an exchange of words with UK TV personality Piers Morgan in the aftermath of Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Morgan who is considered to be a close associate of Cristiano Ronaldo criticised a video on social media that contained dance clips of manager Erik ten Hag alongside Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

United lifted their first title in six years as goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford ensured the Red Devils ended the day on a happy note. But Morgan seemed not to be impressed by the celebration as he tweeted, "Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing."

Yuvraj Singh replies to UK journalist's comment

Yuvraj who has been flaunting his crest for a long time didn't wait much and hit back. "Why is it embarrassing Piers? Are we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win?"

Morgan was ready with the answer as he replied with a follow-up tweet.

"Hi Legend, given what a mediocre competition the Carabao Cup is, a series of dignified handshakes from Ten Hag would have been more appropriate than riotous dancing… can you imagine Sir Alex ever doing a crazed conga on live TV for winning a 3rd tier trophy?"