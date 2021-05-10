Yves Bissouma Transfer News: Why Are Liverpool, Arsenal Chasing This Brighton Player?

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal are on red alert as Yves Bissouma transfer news has linked the Brighton & Hove Albion star with a move away from the American Express Community Stadium. The 24-year-old midfielder has been rumoured to leave the Seagulls next season with the player reported to have asked the club to allow him to leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Yves Bissouma joined Brighton & Hove Albion in a £15m transfer from Lille in 2018 and has been an instrumental figure in the Seagulls' midfield since then. Over the last three years, the Mali international has positioned himself to be a vital cog in Brighton's setup by breaking up the opponents' play. intercepting passes, and establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

The 24-year old has reportedly asked to leave the club in the summer which has led to a few clubs keeping an eye out for him and tracking his progress. While French side Marseille have expressed their interest in Bissouma, the Mali international is rumoured to prefer to stay in England with Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal interested.

Liverpool transfer news: Reds scouting PL star as Wijnaldum's replacement?

According to The Times, the reigning Premier League Champions are rumoured to be interested in a move for Bissouma with Liverpool viewing the Mali international as a potential replacement for Holland star Georginio Wijnaldum. The 30-year-old Wijnaldum has not signed a contract extension with Liverpool yet and is expected to leave them on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing campaign.

With the Dutch international reportedly set to join FC Barcelona and reunite with Ronald Koeman, Liverpool ar on the lookout for his replacement. The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp is reported to have to personally spent some time looking into Bissouma and getting a better idea about the player's character in order to determine if he would be compatible with his current squad.

Yves Bissouma Liverpool: Klopp to face competition from PL rivals to sign Bissouma?

The Reds of Merseyside are not the only team from England that are reportedly interested in signing Bissouma as Arsenal transfer news has revealed the Gunners' intent on signing the 24-year-old midfielder. Mikel Arteta is expected to have asked the club to strengthen the midfield as they look to get back in contention for European football next season. Apart from Arsenal, Manchester City are also reportedly checking on the player's availability with the Cityzens set to look out for Frenandinho's replacement who is yet to agree upon a contract extension.

When will Premier League transfer window open?

The highly awaited summer transfer window is all set to open on June 9, which would allow the Premier League clubs to sign and register players for the upcoming season. Football clubs and fans will be eager for the summer transfer window that is expected to go on for 12 weeks until August 31.