Zidane Open Letter: Zizou Blames Real Madrid's Lack Of Faith, Media Leaks As Exit Reasons

Outgoing Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed his reasons for quitting the post in his second stint with the club in an all-revealing open letter to Los Blancos fans. The Frenchman has listed down his frustrations and his disappointments on how the season panned out while suggesting that all was not well between him and president Florentino Perez. Here are the key takeaways from the Zidane Open letter and why did Zidane leave Real Madrid.

Why did Zidane leave Real Madrid? Zizou hurt by leaks, rumours of his sacking

In the open letter exclusively published by Spanish news outlet AS, Zidane has claimed that he and the squad were hurt after the rumours of his sacking were spread in the media after every Real Madrid defeat. Zidane wrote, "It hurt me and the whole team because these deliberately leaked messages to the media negatively influenced the squad, they created doubts and misunderstandings". The 48-year-old said that he wasn't asking for any privileges at Real Madrid, but wanted respect and a little recollection of what he and the club had achieved together. Zidane praised his squad and said that they backed him to death and saved him with magnificent victories over the course of the season.

It hurt me so much when I read in the press, after a defeat, that I would be sacked if I didn’t win the next game. It hurt me and the whole team because these deliberately leaked messages to the media negatively influenced the squad, they created doubts and misunderstandings. Luckily I had these amazing lads who were with me to the death. When things turned ugly they saved me with magnificent victories. Because they believed in me and knew I believed in them.

Zidane Open Letter: Outgoing boss hints at lack of faith in him

Zidane said that he had left in 2018 after his first stint and three Champions League titles because he thought the team needed a new approach to stay at the highest level. However, things are different now and the Frenchman stated he was quitting because of the lack of faith the club had in him to build something long term. Zidane wrote that everything he built day-to-day has been forgotten, especially what he brought to his relationships with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team. Zidane wrote, "I’m a natural-born winner and I was here to win trophies, but even more important than this are the people, their feelings, life itself and I have the sensation these things have not been taken into account, that there has been a failure to understand that these things also keep the dynamics of a great club going. To some extent I have even been rebuked for it".

"In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level. Right now, things are different. I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term. "

Zidane: "I will always be grateful to Florentino Perez for bringing me to Madrid"

Zinedine Zidane outpoured his love for the fans and Real Madrid and wrote that he always felt that there was something special between them from his playing days to his stint as a manager. The Frenchman wrote, "I share the values of Real Madrid; this club belongs to its members, its fans and the entire world. I’ve tried to follow these values in everything I have done, and I’ve tried to be an example. Being at Madrid for 20 years is the most beautiful thing that’s happened to me in my life and I know I owe that entirely to the fact Florentino Pérez backed me in 2001, he fought to get me, to bring me here when some people were against it. I say it from the heart when I say that I will always be grateful to the ‘presi’ for that. Always".

Zidane slams journalists for seeking controversy

Zidane also hit out at the journalists and claimed that during his time at Real Madrid, they discussed very little about the game. The outgoing Los Blancos head coach said that during his numerous press conferences and interviews, journalists always sought controversy but very little was said about the game or the players. Zidane state that the players are and always will be the most important thing in this sport. He ended with a simple statement, "Let’s not forget about football, let’s care for it".

🚨🎙| Zidane: “I am also using this letter to send a message to journalists. I have held hundreds of press conferences and unfortunately we haven't talked much about football. I don't want to give you lessons but I wish the questions asked were not always controversial.” — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 31, 2021

Who will be next Real Madrid manager?

After Zidane's exit and a trophyless season, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has to make a big call with his next managerial hire. Antonio Conte, who parted ways with Inter Milan following their Serie A triumph, is amongst the many considered by Los Blancos, along with incumbent PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. Club legend Raul is also being considered, who is currently in charge of the reserve team. Germany head coach Joachim Low, who will step down after the Euros is also linked to the job, so is former player Xabi Alonso, who led Real Sociedad B to promotion to the Spanish second division for the first time in 59 years. The next Real Madrid manager appointment is set to be a very interesting one.

