Zinedine Zidane Wins Stunning 11th Trophy As Real Madrid Manager After LaLiga Title Win

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid shall be remembered as one of the best squads the club has seen in its 118-year-old history. Los Blancos achieved a surmounting feat, clinching their 34th LaLiga title against Villarreal on Thursday with a game to spare. The title triumph adds just another accolade to the French football legend's already decorated managerial career, marking his 11th title as the Real Madrid manager.

Zinedine Zidane's side crowned LaLiga 2019-20 champions

Zinedine Zidane's side had a daunting task at the Alfredo di Stefano. A victory was needed to seal the LaLiga title, with a game to spare. But the opponents wouldn't let go off easily, with Villarreal visiting the Spanish capital this time around. However, opponents seem to have no answer to Zidane's men, who have managed to ease past each one of them in the past 10 games.

As often, one of Zinedine Zidane's trusted players and French compatriot, Karim Benzema stepped up against Villarreal, playing one of the key roles in Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph this season. The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 29th minute after a sublime assist from Luka Modric, who has found his vigour under Zidane.

Despite Villarreal's constant threat, Benzema doubled the lead for Zinedine Zidane, shockingly from a penalty spot this time around, despite the presence of Sergio Ramos. The Real Madrid skipper stepped up to take the penalty at first after winning it and tried to play it to Benzema to help him edge past Lionel Messi in the Pichichi race, but was ruled offside. Despite opposition from Villarreal players, the referee ordered the retake of the spot-kick, with Benzema stepping up this time, to bag the brace.

Real Madrid LaLiga record titles with 34th accolade

Although Villarreal scored once from a Vicente Iborra header, Los Blancos were seemingly successful in halting the opponents in the penalty area. The final whistle suggested Zinedine Zidane had won his second LaLiga title as the club manager, with the first triumph back in 2016-17 season, which happened to be his first full season as the manager. This was his 11th title on the sidelines at the Spanish capital, averaging one trophy every 19 games.

Real Madrid LaLiga record: LaLiga 2019-20 champions have Man City in mind

Zinedine Zidane boasts off three consecutive Champions League victories, a milestone achieved by no other manager in Europe. The 1998 World Cup winner also led his side to European super cup glory, winning it twice, along with an equal number of FIFA Club World Cup triumph.

Real Madrid managed to bag two Spanish Super Cup titles under the manager, with the latest title in December 2019, when they defeated city rivals Atletico Madrid. Zidane's ambitions seem to have no end. And, Manchester City are the potential targets next as Los Blancos face the Etihad-based outfit in the Champions League next month.

Image courtesy: realmadrid.com