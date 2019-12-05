Zinedine Zidane's Kopa Trophy Voting List Revealed By France Football; Fans Surprised

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s voting sheet for the Ballon d’Or awards has been revealed by France Football. Zidane’s top three choices for the Kopa Trophy has surprised Real Madrid fans. Matthijs de Ligt won the Kopa trophy for his amazing performance with Ajax last season.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane Making Sure Entire Madrid Squad Stays Motivated

Matthijs de Ligt, our 2019 #kopatrophy!



Le FF #ballondor est disponible dans vos kiosques ou en ligne !



France Football #ballondor edition is available! https://t.co/pVgF1NsxIl pic.twitter.com/EzHoo50aUX — #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 4, 2019

Zinedine Zidane voted for Jadon Sancho as his top choice for the Kopa Trophy

Zinedine Zidane had voted for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as his top choice for the Kopa Trophy. His second preference featured his team’s Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr, while Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix was third in Zidane’s voting sheet. However, Zidane’s decision of not voting for the subsequent winner Matthijs de Ligt has also surprised many people.

Also Read | Real Madrid And Zidane Set To Transfter Vinicius Jr On Loan?

The choice of Jadon Sancho for the Kopa Trophy has not surprised many, particularly due to the fact that Sancho has been linked with a move to Real Madrid recently. Real Madrid were said to be interested in signing Jadon Sancho in the 2020 summer transfer window. It is believed that Zinedine Zidane has been an admirer of Jadon Sancho for some time and had asked the Real Madrid board to pursue him while he was at Manchester City. The Spanish giants had previously tried to lure Sancho to Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read | Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Eyeing A Move For Jadon Sancho

Vinicius Jr was Zinedine Zidane's second choice for the Kopa Trophy

Zinedine Zidane’s vote for Vinicius Jr is also surprising, due to the player’s recent struggles under the French International. It is believed that Vinicius has fallen down the pecking order with Rodrygo enjoying the manager’s confidence to occupy the right wing. Vinicius has not started a game since Real Madrid’s defeat against Mallorca in October 2019.

Joao Felix was third in Zinedine Zidane's list

Joao Felix moved to Atletico Madrid after a great season with Benfica. His transfer fee amounting to £113m made him one of the most expensive footballers in the world. However, the player is yet to live up to his price tag, having scored only thrice in 14 games.

Also Read | Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Sympathises With Gareth Bale, Asks Fans To Peace Out