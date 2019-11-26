Real Madrid And Zidane Set To Transfter Vinicius Jr On Loan?

According to recent Spanish media reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is planning to send Vinicius Jr on a loan when the transfer window opens this January. The 19-year-old is out of Real Madrid's squad for their home game against PSG on November 27, 2019. This is the fourth time in seven games that the Brazilian is missing from Zidane's list. Vinicius possesses a massive talent and not including him in the squad can be a huge setback for the teenager.

Vinicius Jr set for a move on loan?

Vinicius has been dropped out of Real Madrid's squad for the second consecutive time now and a move on loan looks like the best option if the winger wishes to get some playing time going further. Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid in 2017 from Flamengo. He went on to become a regular in Real Madrid's starting XI in the 2018-19 season. However, his appearances were restricted to cameos for the Los Blancos in the 2019-20 season. Vinicius managed to appear in seven of the first nine games of the LaLiga 2019-20 season before he was dropped against Granada on October 5, 2019.

The Brazilian last started against Mallorca where Real Madrid faced their first defeat of the season. Vinicius played an important part in Real Madrid's 2018-19 campaign as he started for the Los Blancos in games against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla before Zinedine Zidane returned to the Bernabeu. The teenager is yet to impress Zidane and if he fails to do that anytime soon, a move to a different club looks like a done deal.

