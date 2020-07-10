Hakim Ziyech’s Car Collection Includes An Audi RS6-R With £70k Upgrade, Two Lamborghinis

Chelsea’s new signing Hakim Ziyech can now afford a luxury upgrade on his expensive new Audi RS6-R having joined the Blues on a £100,000-a-week contract. The star winger splashed out around £92,000 on his Audi RS6-R and recently installed an upgraded ABT package that has reportedly cost another £70,000. That stunning new upgraded Audi joins the Hakim Ziyech car collection of two Lamborghinis - Urus and Aventador - in his garage.

Hakim Ziyech car collection: Hakim Ziyech Audi upgrade

Hakim Ziyech was spotted on Instagram posing with his newly customised purchase, an Audi RS6-R, customised by German tuners ABT. ABT has customised a total of 125 special Audi RS6-R models. Although the details of Ziyech’s improved car haven’t been released yet, the 0-62mph will undoubtedly be quicker than its original pick-up due to the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that manages 730 bhp.

The customised Ziyech car will allow the vehicle to reach a top speed of 199 mph, which is also faster than the regular RS6. A stainless steel exhaust system allows the car to roar similar to the muscle vehicles in the Fast and Furious franchise. The cost of the ABT upgrade is a whopping £70,000, and that's on top of the price of the Audi RS6, which starts at £92,000.

Hakim Ziyech car collection: Lamborghini fanatic

The newly customised Audi will join the Hakim Ziyech car collection of two Lamborghinis in the Chelsea star's garage. Ziyech has proudly shown off his red Lamborghini Aventador worth £271,146. Ziyech's second Lamborghini is the luxurious SUV Urus worth around £159,925.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea transfer: Ziyech contract details

The Hakim Ziyech Chelsea transfer was announced earlier this year in February, but the player joined the club only in July. The Hakim Ziyech Chelsea transfer from Ajax set the Blues back by a reported £37 million. The Ziyech contract details have claimed that the Moroccan has penned a five-year deal with the west London club. Reports claim that Ziyech will earn a reported £100,000-a-week at Chelsea.

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz next?

After completing moves for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, Chelsea are reportedly targetting Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz. Havertz has reportedly requested approval from Leverkusen to leave the club in the summer. Leverkusen are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee for Havertz which will clock in at £90m.

Image Credits- VDM Cars Instagram