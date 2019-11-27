Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes Co-owner Of Sweden Based Football Club Hammarby

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently become a co-owner of a Sweden based football club Hammarby. The news was confirmed by Ibrahimovic on his official Instagram handle as he posted a picture of a Hammarby jersey, fanning rumours that he could sign for the club as a free agent after having completed his contract with MLS club LA Galaxy. The people who won LA Galaxy stated that they had sold off their stake in the club to Ibrahimovic.

'It will be an exciting adventure'

The former Swedish International stated that Hammarby had a great reputation as a club that has passionate supporters. He further mentioned his likeness for the Swedish club and added that he was impressed with what the club had achieved in the past few years. The striker also said that to be part of Hammarby and help it develop will be an exciting journey.

Hammarby's chairman, Richard Von Yxkull, said that all the developments that had taken place was new to him but something very exciting. He further added that the club has developed in a positive way in the past couple of years, stating that they would be playing in Europe next year.

Yxkull went on to say that with a player like Zlatan Ibrahimovic associated with the club, it will be a great opportunity to play well because of his passion for the game and his winning mentality. Yxkull also stated that it is too early to say anything about Ibrahimovic's involvement with the club but there is great potential in the collaboration between the player and Hammarby.

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic going back to Italy or Spain?

Having seen through his contract with LA Galaxy, Zlatan will be a free agent at the end of the Major League Soccer season. He has been linked to join his former club AC Milan or other Italian clubs such as Napoli or Bologna. The striker also teased a return back to Spain via a tweet.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

He was most recently tipped to join his former Inter Milan and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham but the Portuguese manager squashed all rumours and ruled out signing the 38-year-old striker.

