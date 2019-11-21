Zlatan Ibrahimovic Likely To Play In Serie A, Agent Seen In Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in the transfer market and many clubs have started targeting the Swedish striker. According to recent reports, Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Riola has confirmed having met with representatives from AC Milan. The player is wanted by many other Serie A sides like Inter and Napoli.

The striker had recently confirmed on social media that he has brought an end to his time at MLS after playing for MLS side LA Galaxy. The player spent two seasons there but he looks to return to the European top-flight. It is believed that Italy is understood to be his preferred destination. Ibrahimovic had reportedly demanded £8,60,000 a month from any of the Serie A giants that wish to sign him.

Mino Raiola has reportedly met with AC Milan representatives to discuss a possible move for the 38-year-old to the San Siro. The player has spent two seasons playing for AC Milan between 2010 and 2012. The striker has also played for Inter and Juventus during his years in Serie A. However, the club’s financial position would prove to be a major obstacle in this deal.

Napoli were also interested in Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Napoli were also thought to be a destination because of the Carlo Ancelotti factor. Ibrahimovic has played under Ancelotti in the past (during his stint at Paris Saint-Germain). The club is also witnessing internal issues with the club considering suing its own players after they refused to go on a training retreat ordered by President De Laurentiis. Club fans have also been frequently protesting outside the stadium with banners and flares. They are demanding that the players, the management and the owners treat them with respect. Therefore, it remains to be seen as to which club gets to sign Ibrahimovic. It is believed that the player would be with a new club by the end of the January 2020 transfer window.

