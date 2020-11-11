Zlatan Ibrahimovic Biopic Set To Be Based On His Book 'I Am Zlatan', Set For 2021 Release

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic storied football career will soon be depicted on the big screen. Based on his biopic, 'I, Ibra', a feature film is in production which will show Ibrabhimovic during different walks of his life. The film title, 'I am Zlatan' will hit the screens in 2020, as reported in Italy.

'I, Ibra' is also commercially marketed as 'I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It was published back in 2011, with the former Paris Saint-German footballer serving as the writer alongside David Lagercrantz. Published before his move to PSG, I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic explored Zlatan's early life in the Malmo suburb of Rosengaard and how football dramatically changed his life.

Furthermore, the book explored several high and low points from his early life, including his rough upbringing in Sweden. As a child, Ibrahimovic shuffled between the homes of his alcoholic Bosnian father Sefik and his Croatian mother, Jurka, who worked extra hard to raise Zlatan and his siblings.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic biopic: Ibrahimovic movie details

Zlatan's growth from a shy awkward teen to a world-renowned football player, will likely serve as the narrative for the upcoming biopic. David Lagercrantz returns as the writer, and his joined by Jakob Beckman. Jens Sjogren will serve as the director for the biopic. Two actors have been cast to play the role of Ibrahimovic - Dominic Bajraktari Andersson will play a 11 to 13-year-old Zlatan while Granit Rushiti will play an older 17 to 23-year-old Zlatan.

Ibrahimovic himself has reportedly been extensively involved in the project, filming for which has already started in Sweden and will be completed in the Netherlands, capturing Zlatan's move to Ajax as a 19-year-old. Per reports in Italy, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic biopic is scheduled for an autumn 2021 theatrical release.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic net worth stands at $190 million. Ibrahimovic is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. The former Swedish international played for some of the best clubs in Europe, including Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Zlatan even had a spell in the United States with LA Galaxy, before he re-joined Milan earlier this year for a second spell. Since joining the club in January 2020, the 39-year-old has scored 20 goals in 29 matches, including eight in five Serie A appearances this season.

(Image Credits: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram)