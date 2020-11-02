Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, Hints At International Return after Leading Serie A Scoring Charts

AC Milan hitman Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a possible return to playing international football with Sweden. On Monday, the 39-year-old, who hasn't played for his country in four years, posted a cryptic tweet along with an image of himself in a Sweden jersey. Ibrahimovic is currently leading the Serie A goalscoring charts, having already found the net seven times in his four league appearances.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic international return? Milan forward posts cryptic tweet about returning to play with Sweden

Just a day after scoring a sensational overhead kick goal to win AC Milan's fifth game of the season and put them at the summit of the Serie A table, Zlatan Ibrahimovic hinted at a potential return to action with his national side, Sweden. The four-time Serie A champion took to Twitter and fueled rumours of a return to international football. Ibrahimovic posted a picture of himself in a Sweden jersey and captioned the image, "Long time no see", which sparked a frenzy on social media.

Long time no see pic.twitter.com/1VQR3PMh4s — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 2, 2020

Fans were quick to react to Zlatan's post and were quite surprised that the 39-year-old is now considering a return to international football. One wrote, "Is Zlatan really thinking of returning to international football now? He's 39" while another added, "Yess, Lion, the Swedish team needs you now more than ever". A third felt that Zlatan may not be fit enough to play regular football at club and international level and commented, "Even if Zlatan is considering a return to international football, he will struggle to cope with congested fixtures of international and club football."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden career and honours

It was back in 2016 that Zlatan announced his retirement from international football. The four-time Ligue 1 winner is still Sweden's all-time top goalscorer with 62 goals in 116 appearances. Zlatan led the line for Sweden at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and also appeared in four European Championships, but never made it beyond the quarter-finals of the competition. Ibrahimovic's last goals for Sweden came in a 2-2 Euro 2016 qualifying play-off draw against Denmark, with his brace sending the team through to the finals, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

The veteran striker's hint at returning to international football comes just ahead of Euro 2020, which has been scheduled to begin in July 2021. Sweden will next face Denmark in a friendly on November 11, just before their Nations League games against Croatia and world champions France.

Image Credits - AP