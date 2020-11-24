Zlatan Ibrahimovic Headlines Lawsuit Against EA Sport For Wrong Use Of Personal Data

EA Sports, the developers of FIFA 21, are set to face a huge storm after AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit out at them for using his image and name without permission. The 39-year-old is the latest to launch an attack on gaming and betting companies after a host of players signed up for the Project Red Card earlier this year. Red Card suggested that gaming companies used performance and tracking data without permission and compensation and filed a lawsuit demanding the claim.

Ibrahimovic lawsuit: AC Milan star slams EA Sports for using his likeness in FIFA 21

Zlatan Ibrahimovic launched a scathing criticism on EA Sports on Monday and took to social media to raise his concerns. The former Swedish international claims that EA Sports had no permission for using his face and likeness in FIFA 21. The 39-year-old said that he was not a member of FIFPRO and had no knowledge or awareness whether he as part of the representative organisation. Zlatan further wrote that somebody was making a profit on his name and face without any agreement all these years and it was time to investigate the claim.

Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver.

And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 23, 2020

Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years.

Time to investigate — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 23, 2020

Tottenham star Gareth Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, also weighed in on Ibrahimovic's comments and suggested that a thorough investigation into FIFPRO was needed. Incidentally, Zlatan was included in the FIFPRO World XI in 2013 and was present to collect his award at the FIFA Ballon d’Or ceremony in Zurich. Bale has also been named in one of the FIFPRO World XI reserve teams on many times and has his own FIFA Esports team.

Zlatan's EA Sports clash is not the first instance of players hitting out at the game developers. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku had previously attacked EA Sports for his speed in FIFA 20, while Juventus ace Sami Khedira had asked for a change of haircut in the game.

Ibrahimovic FIFA row comes in despite AC Milan's exclusive deal

Ibrahimovic's rant on social media comes despite AC Milan signing an exclusive deal with EA Sports earlier this year. The agreement sees the Italian giants feature exclusively in FIFA 21, meaning the game possesses all-encompassing access to the Rossoneri players, kits, training grounds and the San Siro stadium. The 39-year-old returned to Milan in January this year after a spell in the MLS and has been on fire for Stefano Pioli's side. AC Milan sit at the top of the Serie A standings, with Ibrahimovic scoring an incredible 10 goals in just six games.

(Image Courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter)