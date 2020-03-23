Zlatan Ibrahimovic Likely To Venture Into Management In June Post AC Milan Stint: Report

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly set his eyes on a managerial stint after his current contract with the Serie A giants ends. The Swedish striker had joined AC Milan in January after a successful stint with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku MOCKS Zlatan Ibrahimovic, states he's the 'new king' after Milan derby win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic management: Contract extension unlikely

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan after signing a six-month contract recently which ends in June. Earlier, multiple Italian media reports claimed that the player might extend his stay with the Serie A giants. However, recent reports suggest that the 38-year-old is unwilling to extend his contract and rather hopes to venture into management.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic management: Striker unhappy with club CEO

It is reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's recent change of mind has come after AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis sacked Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban. Boban was instrumental in roping in Ibrahimovic back to Italy. The striker had earlier played for AC Milan, before departing to Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2012.

Ivan Gazidis contacted Ralf Rangnick to take over the reins at AC Milan next season. However, this infuriated Boban and technical director Paulo Maldini because the duo wasn’t approached before discussing the managerial position with Rangnick.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic slaps agent Mino Raiola during AC Milan vs Juventus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic management: Player sets up fundraiser amid Serie A coronavirus situation

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

Recently, Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted a video on Twitter informing the people of his fundraiser towards coronavirus. Italy is now the worst affected country from the pandemic in the world. The striker claimed that he set up the fundraiser to help the Humanitas Hospital in Italy. He also expected his colleagues to be generous and donate towards the efforts to curb the menace of the pandemic. The former LA Galaxy striker has asked people to stand united to "kick coronavirus away."

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Man Utd players Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira for goal drought

Serie A coronavirus situation worsens

All Serie A games have been suspended until April 3. Several football stars tested positive for coronavirus. Three Juventus football stars- Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Maldini tested positive for the life-threatening virus.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets Up Fundraiser To Counter Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video