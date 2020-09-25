Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sends Picture Of Corona Beer To Former Milan CEO After Testing Positive

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed AC Milan's 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Ibrahimovic's positive result came in the second round of testing after teammate Leo Duarte tested positive for the virus.

"Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodo/Glimt,” the Serie A side said in a statement. "The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

The Swedish striker's first response to the news was posting a hilarious message on Twitter. The striker boldly claimed that "COVID-19 had the courage to challenge him," which was nothing but a "bad idea."

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Zlatan's post gave rise to a slew of funny reactions on social media:

News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 24, 2020

covid didn't see this Zlatan Facts before Attacking Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/mBaa0XtO0f — Eii Scanty🇬🇭• (@EiiScanty) September 24, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic corona beer message to former AC Milan CEO

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's feisty reaction to him testing positive for coronavirus was not just restricted to social media. On Thursday, former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani revealed the details of the reply he got from the veteran striker when he wished him good health after the news broke.

"Zlatan is too strong, he is truly a lion and will heal in a few days," Adriano Galliani told Sky Sports Italia. "I immediately sent him a message, he replied with ironic photos of Corona beer. Zlatan is too strong, really a lion, that's why I am in love with him."

Galliani expressed his relief that COVID-19 has so far not affected AC Milan much, but he hopes the Swede tests negative soon enough so that he can join his teammates for training sessions. "I hope it will come back negative very soon, but it is too strong physically and it will take a few days. It's supernatural, just look at it at nearly 39. Try again to bring him to Monza? Maybe. For now, I wish him all the best.'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who re-joined AC Milan in January 2020, was in hot form as Milan ended the season on the back of some impressive results. The 38-year-old started this season with the same intensity, already scoring thrice in two games. He scored a double against Bologna last week in Milan's Serie A opener, before netting against Irish side Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League.

(Image Credits: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram)