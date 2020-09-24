Roma Legend Francesco Totti Set To Return To Club As Their New Sporting Director

Latest reports from Italy suggest former Italy forward Francesco Totti is close to returning to AS Roma as their new Sporting Director as the team recently got new owners. The newspaper Corriere Dello Sport reveals the club legend has not met with the new owners yet but reports frequent contact between the former captain and CEO Fienga.

👑 𝟏𝟏𝟑𝐤𝐦/𝐡 🚀



One of the all-time great goals against Juve... 🙌



More ➡️ https://t.co/TpK0COXanF pic.twitter.com/UKmwzxNPed — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 24, 2020

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti set to return to the club as their new Sporting Director

The 43-year-old spent his entire playing career with Serie A giants AS Roma making 786 appearances and scoring a staggering number of (307) goals. Following his retirement in 2017, Francesco Totti joined the AS Roma club board but then he departed around a year ago. AS Roma have seen a change in ownership and Giallorossi is all set to re-welcome its legend.

Also Read | Chelsea Present Edouard Mendy As New Signing, Fans Expect £22m 'keeper To Replace Kepa

Francesco Totti left the role of director after falling out with the then-owner from the United States, James Pallotta, who reportedly did not consult Francesco Totti while taking major decisions at the club. A change could pave the way for the ex-captain to return to his boyhood team.

Also Read | BAY Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Super Cup Live

Francesco Totti as Roma sporting director is now close with the Friedkin family wishing to reintegrate Francesco Totti into the setup and are ready to give him a role as an assistant sporting director.

Francesco Totti's departure from AS Roma was a bitterly cold one but the Roma Legend sees the new owners understand how to run a club and believes he could be a part of the technical project. He mentioned that the new owners understand the essentials to run a club while the previous one didn't.

Also Read | AS Roma Handed 3-0 Loss For Listing 23-year-old Diawara In U-22 Section Of The Squad

Italian Serie A News

Tottenham defender Danny Rose nears surprise switch to Serie A club Genoa while Aaron Hickey, the Hearts defender, signs for Serie A club Bologna while Tottenham and Inter hold talks over defender Milan Skriniar and Alvaro Morata makes a return to Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid with the option to extend the loan for an additional 12 months.

Also Read | Smalling Could End Up Playing For Man United As Club Decides Against Signing New CB

Image : Francesco Totti Twitter