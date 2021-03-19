Zlatan Ibrahimovic Touches Man Utd Badge While Greeting Solskjaer After Milan Win: WATCH

AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed out on a return to Old Trafford after he was sidelined due to an injury for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 clash. But the 39-year-old did get the opportunity to play against his former club in the second leg on Thursday as part of the Europa League draw. And his love for Man United was caught on camera when he touched the club badge after the defeat while meeting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Milan vs Man Utd highlights: Pogba, Ibrahimovic miss out first leg

The first leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Old Trafford a week ago. Amad Diallo scored his first goal for the Red Devils to put them in the front, only for Simon Kjaer scoring the equaliser in the injury time dampening their position. As a result, all eyes were set at San Siro, the venue of the second leg of the round of 16.

The game marked the return of Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic for both their respective teams. And the France international stood out as the decision-maker in the tie. AC Milan had the opportunity to break the deadlock a couple of times in the first half, only for Dean Henderson standing undeterred between the sticks.

Milan vs Man Utd highlights: Pogba scores winner, Zlatan Ibrahimovic hapless

Following Man United's struggle in the first half, Solskjaer had to rework his tactics, with Marcus Rashford also sustaining an injury in the game. Thus the Norwegian tactician had to introduce Paul Pogba in place of Rashford. And Pogba went on to put his side in the front within two minutes of the second half, scoring from a tight space.

The travelling side went on to defend their narrow lead until the final whistle. Notably, Stefano Piolo had pinned hopes on Ibrahimovic with his introduction in the 65th minute. He attempted a sensational header to bag the equaliser, only for Dean Henderson to deny him.

Ibrahimovic touches Man United badge while greeting Solskjaer

@UnaManutd @SMufc3 @JimmyPalmer_Ke you guys got to see this as Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ‡ congratulating Solskjaer and touching the Manchester United badge â¤ï¸#mufc pic.twitter.com/L8wwuOADXy — stan isaac mugi (@stan_mugi) March 19, 2021

Following the game, Ibrahimovic was seen greeting his former teammates including Pogba. The Milan striker even exchanged shirts with Pogba, further highlighting the exceptional relationship he enjoys with the Frenchman. He also greeted the Man United manager, images of which have gone viral on social media. In the image, the Sweden international is seen touching the badge imprinted on Solskjaer's outfit.

Following the win, Man United will now be keen on finding out their final eight opponents. The Europa League draw will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland immediately after the conclusion of the Champions League quarter-final draw. The live stream of the event will be available on the official UEFA website at 4.30 PM IST.

FA Cup quarter-final schedule: Man United play Leicester

Meanwhile, Man United will now shift their focus to the FA Cup. Solskjaer's men will battle it out against Leicester City in the quarter-final of the competition, which is to be played at King Power Stadium. The game will be played on Sunday, March 21 at 10.30 pm IST.

Image courtesy: Man Utd Twitter