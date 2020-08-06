Zlatan Ibrahimovic Works Out On A Yacht With Wife Amid Rumours Of Leeds United Move

Having set new records with his recent run of form in Serie A, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took some time off with his family after the conclusion of the domestic season in Italy. The 38-year-old striker was recently spotted vacationing on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea along with his wife, during which he took some time off to work out, with a view to keeping himself in peak fitness should any suitors from England come calling.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic could stay at AC Milan till he's 40 with bumper extension deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic yacht vacation continues, striker works out

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic was seen working out on the yacht, his family frolicked on the boat and in the water. Meanwhile, his wife Helena Seger also tried her luck on the yacht's fitness equipment. In between workouts, she topped up her tan with Ibrahimovic alongside as they spent time on the yacht near a French resort in Saint-Tropez. The striker shared a video of his vacation on his Instagram account.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leeds United transfer news: AC Milan striker targeted by Marcelo Bielsa

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leeds United rumours gain momentum

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's two sons Maximilian and Vincent were also seen relaxing on the boat. The player's vacation has been clouded with rumours of his move away from Milan. The Ibrahimovic Leeds United rumours have been gaining momentum ever since the club got promoted to the Premier League. Besides the Ibrahimovic Leeds United link-ups, former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani is also rumoured to be on his way to the Premier League.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokingly calls out Serie A presenter Diletta Leotta for "slacking off"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leeds United rumours: Striker speaks on Milan situation

Having scored 11 goals since his move to AC Milan in January, he has been offered a double-wage deal to extend his stint with the club beyond his current contract. However, the striker has reportedly made it clear he does not wish to continue playing Europa League football. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic revealed that he was born to play football, further describing himself as the best in business.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic asserted that he will make a decision within the next two months. However, he warned that if the situation continues as it is at Milan, then it is very unlikely that he will continue in Serie A. The Swede has been at loggerheads with the club president ever since his move to San Siro and could call time on his Milan stint, though his turn of form did coincide with Milan's impressive run since the Serie A restart.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic laughs at Cristiano Ronaldo's failed attempt to put him off; WATCH

Image courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram