Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Young Indian Team Beats Japan 1-0 To Clinch Bronze Medal

The Indian Hockey Team showcased their mettle as they put up a clinical performance against Japan in the Asia Cup 2022 by registering a 1-0 win in Jakarta, Indonesia. They played the last minute with just 10 players after Manjeet got a yellow card and had to serve a suspension.

The squad consisting of 12 debutants, with only Birendra Lakra and Simranjeet Singh part of the Tokyo Olympics squad that won bronze, displayed a top-level performance to outclass their opponents, who had also lost 2-1 in the group stages, to win the bronze medal in their first tournament itself. The Men in Blue's performance will help them prepare better for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is set to take place later this year.

After missing out on a place in the title clash on goal difference following an exciting 4-4 draw with South Korea on Tuesday, defending champions India came out with purpose and scored a field goal through Raj Kumar Pal as early as in the seventh minute of the game.

After pushing hard in the first few minutes of the match in the first quarter, the Indian team finally broke the deadlock in the seventh minute as a result of a quick counter-attack with Uttam Singh setting up Raj Kumar Pal brilliantly from the right flank. Pal made no mistake as he guided his attempt past Japanese goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa.

While the Indian team won two penalty corners towards the end of the first quarter itself, they squandered both opportunities, resulting in them having to maintain a 1-0 lead for the rest of the match.

Even though Japan threw the kitchen sink, the Indian defence managed to get numbers back in the defence and hold firm for the rest of the match and go on to clinch a fantastic bronze medal.

Later in the day, Malaysia and South Korea will face off in the title clash.