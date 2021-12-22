Asian Champions Trophy: As India Beat Pakistan To Win Bronze Medal, Fans & Netas Pour Love

Indian men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh finished their Asian Champions Trophy 2021 campaign on Wednesday in Dhaka with a 4-3 win over arch-rivals Pakistan and earned the bronze medal in the coveted tournament. India earlier lost 5-3 to Japan on Tuesday and ended up facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament for the third-place match. However, Manpreet Singh’s men took an early lead in Wednesday’s match and outperformed their neighbors at the end of four quarters. Harmanpreet Singh opened India’s goal tally in the match by a goal through a penalty corner, while Pakistan were quick to reply with their first goal before the first quarter ended.

The game into the second half with 1-1 on the scoreboard, as Pakistan put a good counter-attack to India’s strong defense. Pakistan took the lead in the match as Abdul Rana found a goal by a penalty corner before Sumit scored the equalizer before the third quarter ended. Varun Kumar scored India’s third goal, while Akashdeep Singh’s strike saw India take a 4-2 lead. Ahmed Nadeem scored Pakistan’s third goal of the night, but it was too late for recovery. Indian skipper Manpreet Singh was named the player of the match for his heroics, while Harmanpreet finished the tournament with a total of eight goals to his credit.

Piyush Goyal and Arun Jamwal congratulate India on defeating Pakistan-

Following India’s effort to clinch the bronze medal on Wednesday, Indian politician Arun Jamwal took to his official Koo account snd tweeted about India’s win. Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the Indian team for winning the Bronze medal in the tournament by defeating Pakistan 4-3.

How did the Indian hockey fans react?

A fan mentioned that whenever the team is serious all throughout their match, they finish it as winners. The fan also congratulated the national hockey team for the bronze medal but also said that everyone is expecting gold medals in the next matches. Many fans were critical of India because they had few answers to the onslaught by Japan in the semifinal match. A fan congratulated the team but also mentioned that they need to rework as the players seem to disappear from matches and looked reluctant to quickly counterattack. The fan also mentioned that India are the only Asian team in the top 10 and are Olympic medal winners. Citing the same, he suggested players should play with pace and authority. The fan concluded by saying the fans are always with the team but they should never let others dominate them.

Hockey India.Whenever u are serious for all seconds of any match,u win. CONGRATULATIONS FOR THE MEDAL and expect Gold in ur next matches — Sha (@Sha06525487) December 22, 2021

We are the only Asian team there in top 10, Olympic mdl winner. We should play with authority, pace, force. We should not allow others to dominate on us even if we loose. Team, please wake up. We are with you. All the for future matches. — Surajit Debnath (@surojitgunpoint) December 22, 2021

Congrats team but we need to rework. Boys seems disappear from game. Reluctant to counter attack with speed. It is inevitable that other do more work on us. Playing against Olympic medal holder are always motivating. Definitely they'll push hard but where is our answer. — Surajit Debnath (@surojitgunpoint) December 22, 2021

(Twitter Image: @TheHockeyIndia)