BEL-W Vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Women's League Live

Following a thumping victory over Great Britain, the Netherlands Women's team will take on Belgium in the FIH Pro Women's League. The game is slated for Wednesday, November 4. Here's our BEL-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction, top picks, preview and other details of the match.

BEL-W vs NED-W live: BEL-W vs NED-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Royal Uccle Sport, Belgium

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time: 8 pm IST

BEL-W vs NED-W live and preview

The Netherlands arrive into the game following a scintillating 3-0 victory against Great Britain in their previous game. The Dutch national team lead the charts with five victories in seven games. With a defeat and draw as well, they have bagged 20 points this campaign.

On the other hand, Belgium succumbed under pressure in the game against Great Britain, losing the tie 2-1. Belgium languish at the sixth spot in the FIH Pro Women's League with just one victory to their name. Belgium have racked up 7 points, struggling to impose themselves in the league thus far.

BEL-W vs NED-W Dream11 team, squad list

Netherlands: Anne Veenendaal, Lauren Stam, Ireen Van Der Assem, Josine Koning, Caia Van Maasakker, Margot Van Geffen, Pien Sanders, Laurien Leurink, xan De Waard, Maria Verschoor, Sanne Koolen, Marloes Keetels, Eva DE Goede, Laura Nunnink, Malou Pheninckx, Frederique Matla, Lidewij Welten, Yibbi Jansen, Kyra Fortuin, Felice Albers, Ilse Kappelle, Ginella Zerbo, Marjin Veen, Dicke Pien

Belgium: Abi Raye, Judith Vandermeiren, Emma Puvrez, Louise Versavel, Joanne Peeters, Alix Gerniers, Anne-Sophie Weyns, Tiphaine Duquesne, Michelle Struijk, Barbara Nelen (c), Pauline De Ryck (gk), Stephanie Vanden Borre, Elena Sotgiu (gk), Pauline Leclef, Lien Hillewaert, Lucie Breyne, Alexia't Serstevens, Vanessa Blockmans.

BEL-W vs NED-W Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Elena Sotgiu

Defenders: Emma Puvrez, Lucie Breyne, Caia Van Maasakker, Lauren Stam

Midfielders: Barbara Nelen, Marloes Keetels, Eva DE Goede

Forwards: Louise Versavel, Ginella Zerbo, Frederique Matla

BEL-W vs NED-W match prediction and top picks

Netherlands: Eva De Goede (vc), Frederique Matla

Belgium: Louise Versavel, Barbara Nelen (c)

BEL-W vs NED-W match prediction

The Netherlands are the favourites to win the game, considering the head-to-head stats and recent form.

Note: The BEL-W vs NED-W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The BEL-W vs NED-W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

