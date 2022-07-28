Can India Men's Hockey Team Match Tokyo 2020 Form To End 24-year Long Wait For CWG Gold?

The Indian men’s hockey team is eyeing to end their 24-year-long wait for a Commonwealth Games gold medal, while they begin their campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 31. The sport has been a part of the coveted quadrennial event since 1998 and Australia has been the most successful tournament, since then. While the Australian men have won gold medals in all of the six CWG editions, India have proved to be a consistent side and have picked two silver medals in 2010 and 2014.

India men's hockey team eyes maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal

While the India men’s hockey team scripted history by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and ending their 41-year-long wait for an Olympic medal, they are eyeing to end their wait for their maiden CWG gold this time. India claimed the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by earning a sensational 5-4 victory over Germany which helped the team to regain the fan following that dropped in recent years. In their most recent campaign, the India men’s team earned a 1-0 win over Japan in the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rupinder Pal Singh.

India is placed in Pool B alongside the hosts England and others

Hockey fans in India are now hopeful of that the national team will return with the gold medal from the CWG 2022, which begins with a grand opening ceremony on July 28. India head into the tournament with one of their strongest side, as they find themselves placed against the hosts England, Wales, Canada, and Ghana in Pool B. While India are the favourite in Pool B, their strongest competition will be England.

Shedding more light on India’s campaign in the Commonwealth Games over the years, it would be safe to say that India are yet to perform their best in the tournament. Alongside the two silver medals in five appearances, India failed to qualify for the CWG in 2002 and finished fourth in the previous edition of the games at Gold Coast. They lost to England in the bronze medal match, and have the chance to earn a rejuvenation this year.

A look at the India Men's hockey squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022-

Skipper Manpreet Singh will be one of the top players to feature in the side, alongside goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh. India is scheduled to start their campaign on July 31 with their first match against Ghana, before facing England, Canada, and Wales over the next four days. Having said that, here’s a look at the Indian men’s hockey squad for the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

India Men’s hockey squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

