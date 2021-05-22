ENG Vs SPA Dream11: England Vs Spain Prediction, Team And Top Picks

England (ENG) will lock horns with Spain (SPA) in the upcoming game of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League on Saturday, May 22 at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London, England. Here is our ENG vs SPA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ENG vs SPA Dream11 team.

ENG vs SPA Dream11 Match Preview

England are currently at the sixth spot of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League standings with eleven points. Adam Dixon and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing five (two draws). Spain, on the other hand, are at the basement (ninth) spot of the table with only seven points and a win-loss record of 2-7 (one draw). Miguel Delas and co. would like to turn things around on Saturday and try to break their three-match winless streak.

ENG vs SPA Dream11 schedule

England date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 1:00 PM

India date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 5:30 PM

Venue: Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London, England

ENG vs SPA squads

England: George Pinner, David Ames, Henry Weir, Alan Forsyth, Rupert Shipperley, Christopher Griffiths, Sam Ward, Adam Dixon(c), Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Oliver Payne, Liam Ansell, Jack Waller, James Gall, Liam Sanford, Thomas Sorsby, Zachary Wallace, Jacob Draper, Phil Roper

Spain: Quico Cortes, Ricardo Sanchez, Miguel Delas(c), Enrique Gonzalez, Alvaro Iglesias, Marc Salles, Joan Tarres, David Alegre, Llorenc Piera, Xavi Lleonart, José Basterra, Alejandro Alonso, Vicenc Ruiz, Josep Romeu, Mario Garin, Pau Quemada, Marc Bolto, Marc Miralles

ENG vs SPA top picks

England: Adam Dixon, Phil Roper, Liam Ansell

Spain: Ricardo Sanchez, David Alegre, Pau Quemada

ENG vs SPA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: George Pinner

Defenders: Adam Dixon, Ricardo Sanchez, Josep Romeu, Miguel Delas

Midfielders: David Alegre, Xavi Lleonart, Phil Roper

Forwards: Liam Ansell, Rupert Shipperley, Pau Quemada

ENG vs SPA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that England will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ENG vs SPA Dream11 prediction, ENG vs SPA Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs SPA Dream11 Team and ENG vs SPA Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

