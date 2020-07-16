Fact Check: Is Field Hockey The National Game Of India?

Is hockey the national game of India? Or is it the ever-popular cricket? Or maybe even kabaddi? Internet is filled with users trying to guess the national game/sport of India. One of the reasons behind the confusion is a slew of fake messages on messaging platforms like WhatsApp, where every year around National Sports Day (August 29), there are claims that hockey has been declared as the national sport of India. As for cricket, the sheer popularity of the sport in the country makes it a strong contender to be the national sport. Is there any truth to the claims?

Origin

While cricket became a household name in India in the late 1980s, hockey has been a popular sport for Indians for almost a decade now. The Indian Hockey Team has long been considered one of the best in the world. And although results of late haven't shown the expected dominance, it is well established that India dominated hockey at the international stage. Since making its Olympic debut in 1928, India has won a record eight gold medals. The last one came in 1980 - ironically just before the boom of cricket in India. The cultural impact of hockey in the country coupled with its strong legacy mean people have often considered it to be the national sport of India.

The biggest victory in Olympic hockey match is 24-1, India's victory over USA played on August 11th 1932.



This 👇is also the first group of Indian sportsmen to ever visit the United States. pic.twitter.com/DZNhSWfcM7 — Navamohan Rao (@NavaMohanRao1) July 11, 2020

Fact Check: Is hockey the national game of India?

Well, no. And it is neither cricket. As a matter of fact, India does not have a national sport. Back in 2012, Times of India reported a 10-year-old Aishwarya Parashar filed an RTI query to confirm her doubts about India's national sport. The RTI query prompted a swift response from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which confirmed that it had not declared any sport or game as the ‘national game.’ That was 2012. Fast forward to 2020, India is still without a national game and this could be a major reason for that:

With 28 states and 8 Union Territories, India boasts a highly diverse demographic. The cultural relevance of such a large population becomes a major factor while deciding the national sport of the country. While states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are known predominantly for cricket, states like Goa and the North-Eastern states are known for their excellence in football. Meanwhile, Kabaddi and Hockey have a particular following in several states across the country. With so many sports to choose from, coupled with cultural diversity, it might just explain why India hasn't yet recognised a sport as the 'national game'.

(Image Credits: Hockey India Twitter Handle)