Fact Check: Did A Student From Pondicherry Find COVID-19 Home Remedy?

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak has spread in India, a number of questionable social media forwards and sources have come forward to claim that they know how to cure the disease. As of now, searching for 'corona vaccine/remedy' on Google in India results in a number of fake claims which are not backed by any reputable health organisation. On the other hand, social media has also evidently become a hub for users to share messages which haven't been proven true in any sense. Now, one similar message has come forward. Read it below -

Finally a INDIAN student from PONDICHERRY university, named RAMU found a home remedy cure for Covid-19 which is for the very first time accepted by WHO.

- He proved that by adding 1 tablespoon of black pepper powder to 2 table spoons of honey and some ginger juice for consecutive 5 days would suppress the effects of corona. And eventually go away 100% - Entire world is starting to accept this remedy. Finally a good news In 2020!! PLEASE CIRCULATE THIS INFORMATION TO ALL YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS. As Received

The post going viral on social media claims that a student named Ramu from Pondicherry University has discovered a cure for COVID-19 which has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It furthermore claims that the remedy has begun to start getting accepted by people around the world. But the message actually does not hold any truth.

Various fact-checking publications have reached out to the Pondicherry University to know whether the claims are true. The Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University has denied any such claims while speaking to a news portal. On the other hand, WHO has not recognised any remedy or cure for COVID-19. As of now, experimental treatment drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and favipiravir are being used to potentially cure COVID-19.

Google Trends Analysis

As the message started going viral on social media and other portals, a number of people took to Google and searched to find the truth. This resulted in a surge of search results for the same. Check it out below -

