FIH Pro League Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Australia In India, UK & US?

Harmanpreet Singh led Indian Hockey team will take on Commonwealth Games champion Australia in their next match of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Team India on one hand defeated world champions Germany 3-2 in their match whereas Australia also lost to Germany in their last match.

In the second leg of the FIH Pro League, India defeated world champion Germany with a victory. In the first game, strikers Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Dilpreet Singh performed admirably. They are expected to attempt to maintain their current form against Kangaroos. Just prior to the 2023 World Cup, the two teams played a five-match Test series. The Kangaroos have prevailed in four of their five matches. However, defeating India at home is a difficult task.

Where will the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match be played?

The India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Orissa.

When will the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match be played?

The India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match will played on March 12, 2023 from 07:00 pm IST

How to watch the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match in India?

The hockey fans in India can watch the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to stream the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match in India?

The hockey fans in India can stream the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match in India on Disney + Hotstar.

How to watch and stream the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match in the UK?

The hockey fans in the UK can watch the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match on the Watch Hockey app.

How to watch and stream the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match in the US?

The hockey fans in the US can watch the India vs Australia FIH Pro League hockey match on the Fancode app.

India squad for the upcoming match against Australia of the FIH Pro League

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, PR Sreejesh, Pawan