Hockey India Slams Belgium's Demeaning Comments On Indian Athletes In Letter To IHF

Hockey India has written a letter to the International Hockey Federation (IHF), expressing displeasure over the reaction of some of the member nations towards Indian athletes and coaches dominating the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21.

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningobam, in his letter to IHF CEO Thierry Weil, said the Indian board is "very disturbed" by the reaction of some of the national associations over Indian athletes and coaches winning awards at FIH Hockey Star Awards. Ningobam said the public statements by a couple of member countries expressing displeasure at Indians winning the awards is highly disrespectful and against the spirit of sportsmanship.

"I write to you today on behalf of the Hockey India Executive Board that is very disturbed by the reaction of some National Associations and athletes to the announcement of the Indian nominees as the winners of the recently announced FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021. We believe that the public statements of displeasure at the announcement of the Indian winners is highly disrespectful and not in the spirit of sportsmanship and the sport of Hockey," Ningobam said in his letter, as cited by ANI.

"The Indian athletes and Coaches were nominated by a panel of their peers and are just as deserving of the awards as any of the other nominees. The criteria for the selection of the winners of the awards were clearly shared with all National Associations including Hockey India along with the nominees." "Hockey India made great efforts to ensure good participation across all categories from our country and now feel publicly penalised for the full-hearted participation and support of the Indian nominees," Ningobam added.

Belgium Hockey Association was amongst the critics who reacted to Indian athletes and coaches sweeping all awards at FIH Hockey Star Awards 2020-21. Belgium Hockey turned to social media to question the voting process implemented during the selection of FIH Star Awards, adding that it was very upset with the outcome of the result.

"A gold-winning team with multiple nominees in all categories but doesn't win a single award demonstrates the failure of the voting system," Belgium Hockey had said on Twitter after the announcement of the awards.

Hockey India demands apology

Meanwhile, the Hockey India head has requested a public apology from Belgium's association over its demeaning comments on Indian athletes and coaches. Hockey India President has also slammed the European Hockey Federation for allowing its member states to question the credibility of the awards.

Indian athletes Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur were given the Best Player awards in their respective categories. Savita and PR Sreejesh won the Best Goalkeeper awards in the women's and men's categories respectively.

Sharmila Devi received the Best Rising Star in the women's section, while Vivek Prasad was honoured with the same award in the men's category. Indian women's and men's coaches, Sjoerd Marijne (NED) and Graham Reid (AUS), also grabbed the most number of votes at the FIH Hockey Stars Awards.

Image: HockeyIndia/Twitter