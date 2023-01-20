Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After India's 4-2 Win Vs Wales

The India men’s hockey team concluded the group stage of the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on a good note by winning 4-2 against Wales. However, Team India failed to earn direct qualification for the marquee tournament and will now play the crossover match. In order to advance into the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup, India needs to defeat New Zealand in the crossover match on January 22.

India kicked off the tournament with an ecstatic 2-0 win against Spain. In their second Pool D match, Team India returned with a goal-less draw against England. Having said that, here’s a look at the Hockey World Cup points table after India’s 4-2 win against Wales.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool D standings

Country Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats GF GA GD Points England 3 2 1 0 9 0 9 7 India 3 2 1 0 6 2 4 7 Spain 3 1 0 2 5 7 -2 3 Wales 3 0 0 3 3 14 -11 0

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool A standings

Country Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats GF GA GD Points Australia 2 1 2 0 11 3 8 4 Argentina 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 France 2 1 0 1 2 9 -7 3 South Africa 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool B standings

Country Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats GF GA GD Points Belgium 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4 Germany 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 4 Korea 2 1 0 1 2 6 -4 3 Japan 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool C standings

Country Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats GF GA GD Points Netherlands 3 3 0 0 22 0 22 9 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 6 8 -2 6 New Zealand 3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 3 Chile 3 0 0 3 3 20 -17 0

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 format

At the end of the group stage, the top-placed teams from each group will earn direct qualification for the Hockey World Cup quarterfinals. On the other hand, the teams finishing third and second will lock horns in the crossover, eyeing quarterfinal slots.