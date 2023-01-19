Last Updated:

Hockey World Cup: How Can India Overtake England In Pool D And Directly Qualify For Q/F

Hockey World Cup 2023: This is what India needs to do to qualify as the top team in Pool D and directly qualify for the quarterfinal.

Hockey World Cup

India and Wales are currently locking horns against each other in Pool D match of the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The match is taking place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Men in Blue are currently 1-0 ahead in the match and need to score seven more field goals to secure direct qualification for the quarterfinals. England defeated Spain 4-0 in an earlier match, which made things difficult for India to finish top of Pool D.

How can India overtake England in Pool D and directly qualify for the quarterfinals?

This is what India needs to do to qualify as the top team in Pool D and and directly qualify for the quarterfinal:-

  • One of the situations is for India to score 8 goals to finish ahead of England. It also means they do not let Wales score any goal in the match. 
  • Score 8 goals more than Wales in the match.
  • Score 7 goals in the match against Wales but have to have 6 field goals to overtake England. The English have scored 5 field goals more than India in the Hockey World Cup so far. 
