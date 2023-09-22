'Immense Pride': India Hockey Star On Being Named Joint Flag-bearer At Asian Games

The Asian Games action has already begun in several events ahead of the much-awaited opening ceremony and the formal start of the XIX Asian Games 2023. Friday is going to be just as exciting as Thursday, when the Indian football team beat Malaysia thanks to a goal from captain Sunil Chhetri. Indian Hockey Team will play their first match against Uzbekistan.

3 things you need to know

Harmanpreet Singh is the Indian Hockey Team Captain

Lovlina Borgohain is the Indian boxer participating in the Asian Games 2023

Asian Games ceremony will be held on September 23

Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh will be India's flag-bearers

The Asian Games 2023 co-flag bearer, Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team, expressed his enormous happiness. Along with the accomplished boxer Lovlina Borgohain, he will share the honour. Hockey India issued a statement in which Harmanpreet expressed his appreciation for the chance to serve his country and emphasised that it was an incredible experience that made him more humble. Talking to Hockey India, he said:

Being named as the joint flag-bearer alongside Lovlina Borgohain for the Asian Games is a moment of immense pride for me. It is an opportunity to represent my country on an even larger scale, and I am truly humbled by this honour. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our boxing star Lovlina for the same, I look forward to leading our contingent with all the enthusiasm and determination that has driven me throughout my career. This event is a testament to the unity and diversity of our nation, and I hope to carry our flag with the utmost pride and humility,

What’s next for the Indian Hockey Team?

India men's team is a serious contender for the gold medal. They will open their campaign against Uzbekistan. The Indian men's team ranked third in the world and first among Asian teams, expects a tough challenge in the next games. Along with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Japan, they received a Pool A placement. To go to the semifinals, teams must place in the top two of this group. The squad is confident despite the difficult challenge at hand, with captain Harmanpreet Singh reaffirming their dedication to winning via careful planning and a steadfast concentration on defeating all opponents.