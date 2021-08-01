India Beats Great Britain 3-1 To Reach Men's Hockey Semifinals At Tokyo Olympics

India's Men Hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals on Sunday to secure a semi-final spot for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games, the year the nation won its eighth gold medal. The Manpreet Singh-led side has been in outstanding form as they finished second in the Group A standings, winning all their games barring world number two Australia. More importantly, Team India's win against Great Britain puts them one step away from winning a third medal after PV Sindhu won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Hockey Team one win away from medal

The Indian Men's Hockey team (ranked fifth), led by Manpreet Singh, defeated Great Britain (England: ranked seventh) 3-1 in the quarter-finals, thanks to first-half goals from Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh. Dilpreet opened the scoring after receiving a fantastic pass from Simranjeet, who stole possession from Great Britain. India scored the second goal in a similar fashion after Hardik Singh intercepted the ball from Great Britain and passed it to Gurjant, who intelligently twisted and turned to smack it in the goal.

While Great Britain had a quiet first half, they did make things incredibly difficult for India in the second half. After winning back to back penalty corners in Q3, Great Britain finally scored via Samuel Ward. Ward hammered the ball into the back of the net after drag-flicker Philip Roper worked out a variation. However, Hardik's goal late in Q4 ensured that Team India emerged victorious and that Great Britain had no response.

Team India add second medal at Tokyo Olympics via PV Sindhu

21-13, 21-15 and 53 minutes of play -



This is all #IND's PV Sindhu took to win the 🥉 against He Bing Jiao of #CHN in the women's badminton singles 🏸



After a slow start at the Tokyo Olympics, Team India's athletes have given fantastic performances to make the nation proud. Star shuttler PV Sindhu won Team India their second medal at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating world number 9 China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match. As a result of that win, Sindhu became the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals at an Olympic event in a row. Previously, the Indian ace shuttler won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.