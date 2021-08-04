India Vs Argentina Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs ARG Olympics Hockey Semi-Final LIVE

India Women's hockey team will be taking the field on Wednesday, August 4 not just to compete in the semi-final match against Argentina at Tokyo Olympics 2020, but to keep their as well as nation's hopes alive of winning the gold medal. The Rani Rampal led team made history when they beat Australia in the quarterfinals thanks to a solitary goal scored by Gurjit Kaur through India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute. With a place in the final at stake here's a look at India vs Argentina live streaming details, how to watch Ind vs Arg Olympics hockey semi-final live

Women's hockey semifinals: How to watch Ind vs Arg Olympics hockey semi-final live

In order to watch India vs Argentina womens hockey semi finals match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 fans can go to Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. The womens hockey semi finals will be live-streamed on Sony Liv app with the match starting at 3:30 PM IST.

India vs Argentina live streaming details

India vs Argentina match preview

After finishing last at Rio 2016, the Indian team just managed to scrape through to the knockout stage in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Following three successive group stage defeats to the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain, the Rani Rampal’s side turned things around to beat Ireland and South Africa in the group stage. They did the impossible of knocking out Australia in the quarterfinal. The Sjoerd Marijne coached side will look to keep the momentum going against Argentina and enter their maiden final.

Argentina will be hungry for Olympic success having won silver medals at the 2000 Sydney and 2012 London Games. The team in this tournament had scored and conceded eight goals each in the group stage. However, in the quarterfinal, they eliminated Germany 3-0 and by beating the Indian side they will look to finally get their hands on the Gold medal which has eluded them so far.

Image: Hockey India / Twitter