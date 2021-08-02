India Vs Australia Women's Hockey Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs AUS Hockey Live?

Indian Women's Hockey team will take on World Number 2 Australia in the quarter-final match on Monday, August 2. India Vs Australia Women's Hockey Live Stream will start at 8:30 AM. The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Saturday, July 31, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics after Great Britain defeated Ireland. The Indian women's hockey team has qualified for the quarter-final for the first time in 41 years.

Although the road to the semi-finals is looking difficult for the Indian women's hockey team, they can surely take motivation from the men's hockey team's performance in the quarter-final. India's Men Hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals on Sunday to secure a semi-final spot for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games, the year the nation won its eighth gold medal. The Manpreet Singh-led side has been in outstanding form as they finished second in the Group A standings, winning all their games barring world number two Australia.

How To Watch IND Vs AUS Hockey Live?

Fans who are wondering where and how To Watch the IND Vs AUS Hockey Live stream can enjoy the match directly on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. DD Sports will also telecast the match live.

India Vs Australia Women's Hockey Live Stream

As the Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics, the match will also be streaming live on the SonyLiv app.

Indian women's hockey team performance in the group stage at Tokyo 2020

India lost to Netherlands 5-1

India lost to Germany 2-0

India lost to Great Britain 4-1

India beat Ireland 1-0

India beat South Africa 4-3

Australian women's hockey team performance in the group stage at Tokyo 2020

Australia beat Spain 3-1

Australia beat China 6-0

Australia beat Japan 1-0

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0.

Australia beat Argentina 2-0

(Image Credits: @IndiaSports/Twitter)